Where will casino go?

Jefferson City, Missouri - Sugar Creek leaders are hoping for good news from state officials today, but other sites have been ranked higher as a possible casino site. Of the three proposals, the Sugar Creek site ranked third in projected revenues, taxes and expected new jobs. Today at 9am the Missouri Gaming Commission will announce which site is awared the state's only available casino license, although the commission also has the option of awarding it to no one. We're in Jeff City and will have full coverage of the announcement. Copyright 2010 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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