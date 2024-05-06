Bombardier Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets Canadian Industrials Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Location: Toronto, ON

Bombardier Representative: Éric Martel, President and CEO*

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Bombardier Representative: Bart Demosky, Executive Vice-President and CFO*

MONTRÉAL, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) today announced that it will participate in two investor conferences in the month of May. Bombardier senior executives will also be in attendance to meet with investors and answer questions.

Interested parties are invited to contact Investor Relations to get more information on Bombardier’s participation at any of these conferences.

Bombardier also hosted its Investor Day event on May 1st, 2024. The related presentation and event webcast are now accessible on Bombardier’s Investors Web page.

*Participation subject to change