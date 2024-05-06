DAVIDsTEA Reaches Goal of 2 Million Free Cups of Tea with Free Tea for Nurses

The Company celebrates National Nurses Day through ongoing support and donations in support of healthcare workers in communities across Canada

MONTRÉAL, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (TSXV:DTEA) (“DAVIDsTEA” or the “Company”), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to honour National Nurses Day by announcing their successful donation of over two million cups of tea to frontline heroes since the start of the pandemic. In celebration, nurses can stop by any of DAVIDsTEA’s 18 flagship stores across Canada throughout the month of May and enjoy a free cup of tea!







Having reached its initial one million cups donation milestone in 2022, the Company set a new goal of reaching two million cups by the end of 2023; swiftly achieved with DAVIDsTEA’s December announcement that all customer purchases would equal one cup of tea donated until the milestone was reached.

Today, in honour of National Nurses Day, the Company is thrilled to continue supporting these hardworking healthcare heroes with a special thank you: all month long, nurses can visit any one of the Company’s stores to enjoy a free cup of the Tea of the Day—no purchase required.

DAVIDsTEA is continuing its support of frontline heroes—including healthcare workers, educators, first responders, and more—across Canada and the US by increasing their donation goal to three million cups of tea. Starting today, every purchase made in all 18 DAVIDsTEA flagship stores and online at davidstea.com equals one cup of tea donated. Further, those wishing to nominate local frontline heroes to receive tea donations can complete and submit the Company’s sponsorship form.

“Tea is more than just tea—it’s comfort in a cup,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA, adding, “that’s why it’s always been important to us at DAVIDsTEA to care for our community, and we’re honoured to be able to share our appreciation and bring a little bit of joy to the day of so many hardworking frontline heroes.”

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com and the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 4,000 grocery stores and pharmacies in Canada and 170 grocery stores in the United States, as well as 18 company-owned stores across Canada. The Company offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

