Viemed Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LAFAYETTE, La., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

  • Net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were $50.6 million, representing an increase of $11.0 million, or 28%, over net revenues reported for the comparable quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 totaled $1.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 totaled $10.1 million, a 21% increase as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.
  • As of March 31, 2024, the Company maintains a strong cash balance of $7.3 million and an overall working capital balance of $8.5 million. Long-term debt as of March 31, 2024 amounted to $5.9 million.
  • The Company ended the quarter with no net debt and has approximately $53 million available under existing credit facilities.
  • The Company recently announced the finalization of its strategic partnership with East Alabama Health, providing Viemed with the controlling interest of East Alabama HomeMed, LLC.
  • The Company expects to generate net revenues of approximately $53.8 million to $54.8 million during the second quarter of 2024.

"I am tremendously enthusiastic about the Company's performance, as we kick off 2024 with strong momentum," said Casey Hoyt, Viemed's CEO. "Our steadfast investments in personnel and operational enhancements are yielding substantial outcomes, propelling our growth trajectory to new heights. The recent successes in restructuring our salesforce and executing on our acquisition strategies have bolstered our determination to explore fresh avenues for expansion, exemplified by our innovative hospital joint venture strategy. Leveraging our competitive advantage as a leader in high-touch, high-tech healthcare in the home, we believe we are poised to revolutionize traditional healthcare delivery models and unveil unprecedented opportunities."

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call to discuss first quarter results on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

877-407-6176 (US Toll-Free)
201-689-8451 (International)

Live Audio Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3FnR2caD

Following the conclusion of the call, an audio recording and transcript of the call can be accessed on the Company's website.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting-edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Akselrod
Bristol Capital
905-326-1888
glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder
Chief Operating Officer
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
337-504-3802
investorinfo@viemed.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will”, “should”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the Company's net revenue guidance for the second quarter, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; significant capital requirements and operating risks that the Company may be subject to; the ability of the Company to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of the Company's common shares; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; inflation; reductions in reimbursement rates and audits of reimbursement claims by various governmental and private payor entities; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation and regulatory environment; increased competition; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the Company’s status as an emerging growth company; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events or health epidemics or concerns, and claims resulting from such events or concerns; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release refers to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company’s business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company’s capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company’s day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company’s employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company’s operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating performance in the same manner as management. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.


VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
    At
March 31, 2024 		  At
December 31, 2023
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 7,309     $ 12,839  
Accounts receivable, net     24,477       18,451  
Inventory     4,349       4,628  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     2,483       2,449  
Total current assets   $ 38,618     $ 38,367  
Long-term assets        
Property and equipment, net     73,511       73,579  
Finance lease right-of-use assets     297       401  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,733       2,872  
Equity investments     1,698       1,680  
Debt investment     2,274       2,219  
Deferred tax asset     4,558       4,558  
Identifiable intangibles, net     534       567  
Goodwill     29,765       29,765  
Other long-term assets     887       887  
Total long-term assets   $ 116,257     $ 116,528  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 154,875     $ 154,895  
         
LIABILITIES        
Current liabilities        
Trade payables   $ 5,800     $ 4,180  
Deferred revenue     6,092       6,207  
Income taxes payable     2,675       2,153  
Accrued liabilities     14,057       17,578  
Finance lease liabilities, current portion     199       256  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion     698       678  
Current portion of long-term debt     596       1,072  
Total current liabilities   $ 30,117     $ 32,124  
Long-term liabilities        
Accrued liabilities     447       558  
Finance lease liabilities, less current portion     95       132  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion     2,037       2,184  
Long-term debt     5,906       6,002  
Total long-term liabilities   $ 8,485     $ 8,876  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   $ 38,602     $ 41,000  
         
Commitments and Contingencies            
         
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 38,816,766 and 38,506,161 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively     21,842       18,702  
Additional paid-in capital     14,294       15,698  
Retained earnings     80,137       79,495  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 116,273     $ 113,895  
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 154,875     $ 154,895  


VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2024       2023  
Revenue $ 50,593     $ 39,556  
       
Cost of revenue   20,791       15,552  
       
Gross profit $ 29,802     $ 24,004  
       
Operating expenses      
Selling, general and administrative   24,814       19,762  
Research and development   750       780  
Stock-based compensation   1,432       1,391  
Depreciation and amortization   415       240  
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment   213       (22 )
Other income, net   (26 )     (81 )
Income from operations $ 2,204     $ 1,934  
       
Non-operating income and expenses      
Income from equity method investments   (67 )     (35 )
Interest expense (income), net   150       (49 )
       
Net income before taxes   2,121       2,018  
Provision for income taxes   518       501  
       
Net income $ 1,603     $ 1,517  
       
Other comprehensive income $     $  
       
Comprehensive income $ 1,603     $ 1,517  
       
Net income per share      
Basic $ 0.04     $ 0.04  
Diluted $ 0.04     $ 0.04  
       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:      
Basic   38,717,123       38,156,777  
Diluted   40,580,634       40,016,693  


VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,
      2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income   $ 1,603     $ 1,517  
Adjustments for:        
Depreciation and amortization     6,285       4,762  
Stock-based compensation expense     1,432       1,391  
Distributions of earnings received from equity method investments     49       196  
Income from equity method investments     (67 )     (35 )
Income from debt investment     (55 )     (57 )
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment     213       (22 )
Deferred income tax benefit           (725 )
Changes in working capital:        
Accounts receivable, net     (6,026 )     (941 )
Inventory     279       127  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     99       449  
Trade payables     588       641  
Deferred revenue     (115 )     74  
Accrued liabilities     (3,632 )     1,846  
Income tax payable/receivable     522       1,273  
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 1,175     $ 10,496  
         
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchase of property and equipment     (6,006 )     (4,681 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     641       776  
Net cash used in investing activities   $ (5,365 )   $ (3,905 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities        
Proceeds from exercise of options     304       544  
Principal payments on term notes     (589 )      
Shares redeemed to pay income tax     (961 )     (505 )
Repayments of finance lease liabilities     (94 )      
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   $ (1,340 )   $ 39  
         
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     (5,530 )     6,630  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year     12,839       16,914  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 7,309     $ 23,544  
         
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information        
Cash paid during the period for interest   $ 224     $ 42  
Cash received during the period for income tax refunds   $     $ (40 )
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before net interest expense (income), income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation. Beginning with financial results reported for periods in fiscal year 2023, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions. This modification enables investors to compare period-over-period results on a more consistent basis without the effects of acquisitions. We have recast Adjusted EBITDA for prior periods when reported to conform to the modified presentation. The Company's presentation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
(Unaudited)
 
For the quarter ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022
Net Income $ 1,603   $ 3,477   $ 2,919   $ 2,330   $ 1,517   $ 2,438   $ 1,055   $ 967
Add back:                
Depreciation & amortization   6,285     5,918     5,975     5,207     4,762     4,373     4,120     3,740
Interest expense (income)   150     256     237     (20 )   (49 )   32     42     59
Stock-based compensation(a)   1,432     1,534     1,453     1,471     1,391     1,317     1,309     1,271
Transaction costs(b)   110     61     177     94     206            
Income tax expense   518     1,599     1,320     728     501     1,146     456     421
Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,098   $ 12,845   $ 12,081   $ 9,810   $ 8,328   $ 9,306   $ 6,982   $ 6,458

(a) Represents non-cash, equity-based compensation expense associated with option and RSU awards.
(b) Represents transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
Key Financial and Operational Information
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except vent patients)
(Unaudited)
 
For the quarter ended March 31,
2024 		December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022
Financial Information:              
Revenue $ 50,593   $ 50,739   $ 49,402   $ 43,311   $ 39,556   $ 37,508   $ 35,759   $ 33,310  
Gross Profit $ 29,802   $ 32,111   $ 30,562   $ 26,106   $ 24,004   $ 22,896   $ 21,651   $ 20,390  
Gross Profit %   59 %   63 %   62 %   60 %   61 %   61 %   61 %   61 %
Net Income $ 1,603   $ 3,477   $ 2,919   $ 2,330   $ 1,517   $ 2,438   $ 1,055   $ 967  
Cash (As of) $ 7,309   $ 12,839   $ 10,078   $ 10,224   $ 23,544   $ 16,914   $ 21,478   $ 21,922  
Total Assets (As of) $ 154,875   $ 154,895   $ 149,400   $ 149,117   $ 124,634   $ 117,043   $ 119,419   $ 115,904  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 10,098   $ 12,845   $ 12,081   $ 9,810   $ 8,328   $ 9,306   $ 6,982   $ 6,458  
Operational Information:              
Vent Patients(2)   10,450     10,327     10,244     10,005     9,337     9,306     9,127     8,837  

(1)Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

(2)Vent Patients represents the number of active ventilator patients on recurring billing service at the end of each calendar quarter.


Primary Logo

