Local Businesswoman’s Innovative Product Featured in Academy Award® Gift Bags has been Awarded a Patent

Massachusetts entrepreneur Donna Lee, founder of R-YOLO, LLC, has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

HARVARD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massachusetts entrepreneur Donna Lee, founder of R-YOLO, LLC, has been granted a patent (Patent No.: US 11,938,712 B1) by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for her groundbreaking machine washable and machine dryable yoga mats. These exclusive mats were prominently featured in the luxury pre- OSCAR®, gift bags event, making them the preferred choice for esteemed venues like Canyon Ranch®, Kripalu®, and OHEKA Castle® and she has also been featured in numerous news segments.

Handcrafted in Holyoke, Massachusetts, R-YOLO's yoga mats have gained popularity for being hypoallergenic, non-slip, and easily maintainable through machine washing and machine drying. Lee, a Needham native and graduate of Brandeis University, established R- YOLO, LLC, in January 2020. Since then, she has dedicated herself to perfecting her innovative product, offering fitness enthusiasts a new level of convenience and hygiene.

Lee's journey has been marked by a commitment to health and wellness. After her mother passed away from health complications in 2014, Lee embraced yoga and Pilates as part of her fitness routine. A life-altering car accident in which she was run over by her car after finishing a yoga practice in June 2018, where she credits her yoga practice for saving her life that day, fueled her determination to create a product that aligned with her newfound purpose.

Inspired by her personal experiences, Lee conceptualized and designed a yoga mat that combined comfort, grip, and ease of cleaning. The final product, a yoga mat crafted from Turkish cotton towel with a non-slip rubber bottom and a foam layer, hit the market in August 2021. Available through her website, www.r-yolo.com, the R-YOLO® mats have garnered praise for their innovation and functionality. It’s important to also note that her mat is made from non-PVC material, which is a known carcinogen, making the traditional yoga mats on the market dangerous to one’s health.

Lee's entrepreneurial journey has not gone unnoticed. A graduate of Suffolk University’s SawyerBusiness School with an MPA, Lee has received accolades such as winning first place at the 2021 Suffolk University IP Pitch Competition and the annual Suffolk University Pitch Competition in 2022. Her story has been covered by reputable publications like The Boston Business Journal, The Suffolk Journal, the Needham Times (her hometown), Chronicle on WCVBTVBoston, WBZ Radio, and she has been featured in numerous news segments. She will also pay a visit live on @TheRhodeShow, WPRI in Providence, RI on Wednesday May 8th. She has many additional exciting news with R-YOLO in the pipeline for 2024.

About Donna:

A Massachusetts native, Donna Lee grew up in Needham and currently resides in Harvard. She received her undergraduate degree from Brandeis University and her MPA this past May from Suffolk University. As a lover of yoga and Pilates, Lee was inspired to create a machine-washable yoga mat after spending years feeling like the rubber mats, she was using were never getting clean, even though she wiped them off. Lee also had concerns about the harsh chemicals in the wipes, and if it was healthy for people to be using them on their mats. Being a longtime believer in mindfulness and manifestation, Lee took a 21-day manifestation course from Gabby Bernstein in January 2020, with her desire to create a machine washable mat in mind. By the end of the course, an idea for the design and what materials to use had come to Lee’s mind. After lots of trial and error, creating prototypes, and reimagining her vision, the final product officially came to life in August 2021, and since then, R-YOLO® mats have reached the hands of many satisfied yogis. Lee is excited to see her business grow even more as people begin to discover the ease and uniqueness of her machine washable and machine dryable mats, as R-YOLO® continues to expand. Follow her amazing journey on Instagram: ryolollc.

