Sheriffs honoured for service on 50th anniversary of organization

CANADA, May 6 - More than 30 B.C. sheriffs were awarded for their service at the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the BC Sheriff Service on May 4, 2024.

The Peace Officer Exemplary Service medal recognizes peace officers who have a long record of outstanding service in protecting the safety and security of people accessing the justice system.

Niki Sharma, Attorney General, attended the awards ceremony and offered congratulations to the 32 sheriffs recognized. The medal is given for 20 years of service and officers can be awarded a bar for every subsequent 10 years of service. This year, 21 sheriffs received the 20-year medal and 11 sheriffs received a 30-year bar.

In addition, several in-service commendations were given to sheriffs who have gone above and beyond in their roles. One award of distinction was given for major contributions to aid in the work of sheriffs through community work, personal leadership or an independent act of distinction. The ceremony also honoured retiring members of the BC Sheriff Service.

The event coincided with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the BC Sheriff Service. While the first sheriff in B.C. was appointed by governor James Douglas in 1857, it wasn’t until 1974 that the nine existing county sheriff offices were merged into the BC Sheriff Service.

Today, more than 500 sheriffs serve communities provincewide at 89 court locations.

Learn More:

To learn how to become a member of the BC Sheriff Service, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/careers-myhr/job-seekers/featured-careers/deputy-sheriff

For more information about the Peace Officer Exemplary Service medal, visit: https://www.gg.ca/en/honours/canadian-honours/directory-honours/exemplary-service-medals/peace-officer-exemplary-service-medal