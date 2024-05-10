Virginia Bakery gears up for a Month of Many Celebrations
Mother's Day flowers can be delivered in a variety of ways, including this gorgeous Red Velvet cake with cream cheese filling, white fondant, painted gold and red silk roses.
The high school "COVID class of 2020" is graduating college this year, and they're going over the top with everything, including cakes: this chocolate devil's food cake with peanut butter chantilly and vanilla buttercream accurately sums up their mood!
The Busy Month of May Highlighted by Graduations for the “Pent Up Class of ‘20”
The COVID high school class of 2020 is graduating this year, and the parties are bigger and more over-the-top than we’ve ever seen!”MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The common perception is that professionals involved in food, beverage and entertainment in general are busiest during the end-of-year holiday season, but Cakes By Happy Eatery (CBHE) makes the case that the transitional month of May is just as busy.
— Victoria Wu, Co-Owner of Cakes By Happy Eatery
“The COVID high school graduation class of 2020 is graduating college this year,” says Victoria Wu, one of two sisters who the popular bakery and café that is a staple in Manassas, Virginia, “and there’s no question that the parties are bigger and more over-the-top than we’ve ever seen!”
Last weekend saw the bakery hopping with Kentucky Derby, Star Wars “May the 4th be with you” and Cinco De Mayo, and besides Mother’s Day this coming weekend and Graduation Season, they’re busing prepping for Armed Forces Day (May 18th), Memorial Day and Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month (the bakery makes more of its signature Bubble Tea in May than any other month of the year). This week’s Teacher’s Appreciate Week also kept the bakery hopping, as area parent/teacher organization have also gone overboard making this an observed holiday week particularly since COVID times.
“With Mother’s Day desserts, the key is that it’s anything she does not need to make,” says Wu. Cakes tend to be pretty in presentation, decadent in over-the-top flavors and full of fruit.
Wu also notes that all of this month’s cakes are more elaborately decorated than in past years, and that party hosts don’t want them devoured too soon during their event.
“We recommended doing a more diverse dessert table and buying the cake some time by offering cupcakes or other items,” says Wu. “The cakes these days are doing double duty as part of the event décor as well as the grand finale on the menu!”
With the graduation party planning, Wu has noticed a lot of “We Did It” themes emphasizing their survival of a turbulent period in history, and also that parties are reuniting '20 high school graduates just as much as there are celebrating college graduation.
Wu appeared on WUSA9’s “Great Day Washington” on May 3rd to show and discuss inspirations for all of May’s special celebrations: https://www.wusa9.com/video/entertainment/television/programs/great-day-washington/happy-dessert-eating-cakes-by-happy-eatery-shares-inspiration-for-every-may-holiday/65-b6b1cc64-a6b4-41f5-8211-312208471ceb .
About Cakes by Happy Eatery
Known regionally for their inventive, fabulous and versatile creations in the kitchen, Cakes By Happy Eatery was founded in 1984 by Woei and Fu-Mei Wu and have been Manassas since 2009. Two of their daughters – Victoria and Emily –operate the business today and have since 2000, although their mother Fu-Mei still comes in almost every day and is still the defacto matriarch. The sisters create and design custom cakes and dessert bars that showcase every kind of special occasion, event or season, producing pieces of art that taste incredibly delicious. Their full-service bakery includes an onsite café for dining throughout the day, and also operate a thriving catering business featuring cakes are baked from scratch daily and never frozen (besides ice cream cakes) by a team of very talented bakers and pastry chefs.
Victoria and Emily are both regularly featured as guests and dessert experts on NBC, FOX, ABC, and CBS affiliates in Maryland, DC, and is known for showcasing cutting-edge trends and creative recipes and presentation designs. For further information go to www.cakesbyhappyeatery.com
