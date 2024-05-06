OrthoPediatrics Corp. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Increases Full Year 2024 Revenue Guidance

First Quarter 2024 Revenue Increased 41% Year-over-Year

WARSAW, Ind., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



First Quarter 2024 and Business Highlights

Helped nearly 28,000 children in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 47% from the first quarter 2023

Generated total revenue of $44.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, up 41% from $31.6 million in first quarter 2023; domestic revenue increased 44% and international revenue increased 33% in the quarter

Grew worldwide Trauma & Deformity revenue 42%, worldwide Scoliosis revenue 44%; Sports Medicine/Other revenue increased 5% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023

Launched RESPONSE™ Rib and Pelvic Fixation System to treat children with early onset scoliosis ("EOS")

Announced acquisition of Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics ("Boston O&P"), expanding OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing Division ("OPSB") with pediatric orthotics management business offering leading technology and pediatric care through dedicated clinics

Increased full year 2024 revenue guidance to $200.0 million to $203.0 million from $197.0 million to $200.0 million, representing growth of 34% to 36% compared to prior year

David Bailey, President & CEO of OrthoPediatrics, commented, “I am excited about our very positive start to the year, outperforming our expectations and delivering healthy revenue growth as we continue to take share across the entire business. We have multiple levers, including continued legacy product growth, new product launches, and a rapidly expanding specialty bracing business that are working together to drive continued growth and profitability. We will continue to advance our strategic initiatives and feel we are positioned well to capitalize on our opportunities for the remainder of 2024 and beyond.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $44.7 million, a 41% increase compared to $31.6 million for the same period last year. U.S. revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $34.3 million, a 44% increase compared to $23.8 million for the same period last year, representing 77% of total revenue. The increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by organic growth in Trauma and Deformity and Scoliosis products as well as the addition of Boston O&P. International revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $10.4 million, a 33% increase compared to $7.8 million for the same period last year, representing 23% of total revenue. Growth in the quarter was primarily driven by increased procedure volumes and additional set sales.

Trauma and Deformity revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $33.3 million, a 42% increase compared to $23.4 million for the same period last year. This growth was driven primarily by growth across numerous product lines, specifically Cannulated Screws, PNP Femur, PediPlate, external fixation and Pega systems, coupled with the addition of Boston O&P. Scoliosis revenue was $10.2 million, a 44% increase compared to $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. The growth was driven by increased sales of RESPONSE and ApiFix systems and revenue generated from 7D technology, coupled with the addition of Boston O&P. Sports Medicine/Other revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $1.2 million, a 5% increase compared to $1.1 million for the same period last year.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $32.2 million, a 37% increase compared to $23.6 million for the same period last year. Gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 72%, compared to 75% for the same period last year. The change in gross margin was primarily driven by increased set sales to our international stocking partners as well as lower purchase price adjustments.

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $41.9 million, a 30% increase compared to $32.2 million for the same period last year. The increase was mainly driven by the addition of Boston O&P as well as incremental personnel required to support the ongoing growth of the Company.

Sales and marketing expenses increased $1.6 million, or 13%, to $14.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was driven primarily by increased sales commission expenses coupled with additional employees to support the OPSB business lines.

Research and development expenses increased $0.6 million, or 23%, to $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by the addition of Boston O&P as well as increased development activities.

General and administrative expenses increased $7.6 million, or 44%, to $24.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was driven primarily by the addition of Boston O&P as well as personnel and resources to support the continued expansion of the business.

Total other expense was $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1.2 million of other income for the same period last year. The change was due primarily to the favorable fair value adjustment of contingent consideration in the first quarter of 2023, which did not repeat in 2024 as well as additional interest expense related to the new term loan with MidCap.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $7.8 million, compared to $6.8 million for the same period last year. Net loss per share for the period was $0.34 per basic and diluted share, compared to $0.30 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was a loss of $1.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was 22,820,779 shares.

As of March 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash were $49.7 million compared to $82.3 million as of December 31, 2023. Cash usage in the first quarter 2024 includes $22.0 million paid for Boston O&P. Additionally, the Company had $10.0 million outstanding under the $80.0 million Credit Agreement.

Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance

For the full year of 2024, the Company increased its revenue guidance from $197.0 million to $200.0 million up to $200.0 million to $203.0 million, representing growth of 34% to 36% over 2023 revenue. The Company reiterated annual set deployment to be less than $20.0 million and reiterated $8.0 million to $9.0 million of adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2024.

Conference Call

OrthoPediatrics will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.orthopediatrics.com, on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures such as organic revenue, adjusted loss per share and Adjusted EBITDA, which differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 71 systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,602 $ 31,055 Restricted cash 1,962 1,972 Short-term investments 26,141 49,251 Accounts receivable - trade, net of allowances of $1,195 and $1,373, respectively 36,275 34,617 Inventories, net 112,689 105,851 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,056 3,750 Total current assets 203,725 226,496 Property and equipment, net 48,721 41,048 Other assets: Amortizable intangible assets, net 70,382 69,275 Goodwill 91,481 83,699 Other intangible assets 18,792 15,287 Other non-current assets 4,084 2,940 Total other assets 184,739 171,201 Total assets $ 437,185 $ 438,745 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable - trade 19,736 12,649 Accrued compensation and benefits 9,772 11,325 Current portion of long-term debt with affiliate 154 152 Current portion of acquisition installment payable 10,368 10,149 Other current liabilities 5,790 7,391 Total current liabilities 45,820 41,666 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current portion 9,579 9,297 Long-term debt with affiliate, net of current portion 572 611 Acquisition installment payment, net of current portion 3,613 3,551 Deferred income taxes 5,202 5,483 Other long-term liabilities 1,815 1,112 Total long-term liabilities 20,781 20,054 Total liabilities 66,601 61,720 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.00025 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 23,540,411 shares and 23,378,408 shares issued as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 583,086 580,287 Accumulated deficit (205,547 ) (197,742 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,961 ) (5,526 ) Total stockholders' equity 370,584 377,025 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 437,185 $ 438,745





ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 44,685 $ 31,588 Cost of revenue 12,511 8,027 Gross profit 32,174 23,561 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 14,169 12,549 General and administrative 24,730 17,157 Research and development 2,998 2,446 Total operating expenses 41,897 32,152 Operating loss (9,723 ) (8,591 ) Other expense (income): Interest expense (income), net 637 (210 ) Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration — (670 ) Other income, net (24 ) (331 ) Total other expense (income), net 613 (1,211 ) Loss before income taxes $ (10,336 ) $ (7,380 ) Provision for income taxes (benefit) (2,531 ) (574 ) Net loss $ (7,805 ) $ (6,806 ) Weighted average common stock - basic and diluted 22,820,779 22,506,024 Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.30 )





ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)(In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (7,805 ) $ (6,806 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,028 3,848 Stock-based compensation 2,799 2,113 Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration — (670 ) Accretion of acquisition installment payable 281 381 Deferred income taxes (2,445 ) (574 ) Changes in certain current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable - trade 1,155 (2,002 ) Inventories, net (6,631 ) (5,979 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (953 ) (33 ) Accounts payable - trade 6,562 5,541 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5,049 ) (1,571 ) Other 368 (709 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,690 ) (6,461 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of Boston O&P, net of cash acquired (20,693 ) — Sale of short-term marketable securities 23,474 37,250 Purchases of property and equipment (6,460 ) (4,940 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,679 ) 32,310 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments on acquisition note (538 ) — Payments on mortgage notes (35 ) (36 ) Net cash used in financing activities (573 ) (36 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,479 (138 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (9,463 ) 25,675 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 33,027 $ 10,462 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 23,564 $ 36,137 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES Cash paid for interest $ 223 $ 11 Transfer of instruments from property and equipment to inventory $ 117 $ 332





ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

NET REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY AND PRODUCT CATEGORY

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Product sales by geographic location: 2024 2023 U.S. $ 34,305 $ 23,800 International 10,380 7,788 Total $ 44,685 $ 31,588 Three Months Ended March 31, Product sales by category: 2024 2023 Trauma and deformity $ 33,302 $ 23,395 Scoliosis 10,203 7,072 Sports medicine/other 1,180 1,121 Total $ 44,685 $ 31,588





ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net loss $ (7,805 ) $ (6,806 ) Interest expense (income), net 637 (210 ) Other income (24 ) (331 ) Provision for income taxes (benefit) (2,531 ) (574 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,028 3,848 Stock-based compensation 2,799 2,113 Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration — (670 ) Acquisition related costs 245 — Nonrecurring Pega conversion fees — 277 Minimum purchase commitment cost 543 300 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,108 ) $ (2,053 )



