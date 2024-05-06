NEXGEL to Present at the Aegis Capital Virtual Conference on May 9, 2024

LANGHORNE, Pa., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of medical and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Aegis Capital Virtual Conference to be held May 7-9, 2024.



Aegis Capital Conference Details:

Date: May 9, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Speaker: Adam Levy, CEO

Webcast: https://ir.nexgel.com/news-events/events-presentations

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal, Hexagels, Turfguard, Kenkoderm, and Dermablock. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

Valter@kcsa.com