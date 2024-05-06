ICYMI: Governor Shapiro’s Proposed Investments to Combat Gun Violence and Support Law Enforcement Would Make “A Crucial Difference” and Allow Pennsylvania to “Have a Much Bigger Impact” 

“Our Governor Josh Shapiro doesn’t just talk the talk – he cares. He shows that by the commitment he’s made to gun violence. I can’t tell you how much that means to thousands of families who have come through my doors over the twenty-one years who had to bury a son, or daughter, or loved one because someone made a conscious decision to take their life.”

“I’ve lost students to gun violence and then I lost my own son at school to gun violence. I’m out here supporting the Governor and our communities because I have always said – just as all Philadelphia teachers have said, as many people across this country say – an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

“For anyone that’s paid any attention – you might notice I’m the only Republican up here. I’d like to think that’s because gun violence and fighting crime is not a Democrat or Republican issue. Again, this is proof that reaching across the aisle, we can row in the same direction and do the best that we can do to fight crime in Northeast Pennsylvania and across the Commonwealth.”

Harrisburg, PA – Last week, Governor Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis traveled to Wilkes-Barre and Philadelphia to meet with bipartisan elected officials and members of the General Assembly , gun violence survivors and victims’ loved ones, and advocates to hear how the proposed investments in the 2024-25 budget proposal would invest in community groups focused on reducing gun violence and the local law enforcement who investigate and prosecute gun violence.

Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Davis believe all Pennsylvanians deserve to be safe and feel safe in their communities – and to create safer communities, the Governor’s proposed 2024-25 budget invests $100 million to reduce gun violence, including a $37.5 million increase for the successful Violence Intervention and Prevention program (VIP) through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor have also called on the General Assembly to strengthen Pennsylvania’s laws and pass significant gun reform legislation. The Pennsylvania House has already passed a package of bills to do just that in a bipartisan manner, including universal background checks and legislation that bans ghost guns. Governor Shapiro supports these bipartisan bills that empower families and Pennsylvania law enforcement – and he is committed to building a broad coalition to support commonsense gun safety reform to protect communities all across the Commonwealth.

Read and watch what gun violence survivors and prevention advocates are saying about the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s work to create safer communities by investing in community groups focused on reducing gun violence:

GUN VIOLENCE SURVIVORS AND ADVOCATES:

Meredith Elizalde, mother of gun violence victim Nicolas Elizalde: “I’ve lost students to gun violence and then I lost my own son at school to gun violence. I’m out here supporting the Governor and our communities because I have always said – just as all Philadelphia teachers have said, as many people across this country say – an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. I want to prevent children from becoming shooters, from becoming victims. And if everyone out here were like Jim, and like this mom, then Nick would be alive. If they had gym, if they had a soccer club, if they had a mom like this, if they had had any number of things that we are entirely capable of providing – that the Governor is supporting – they would have seen value in their own lives and they wouldn’t have been so quick to take others’.”

Jim Hardy, Executive Director and Founder of the Kensington Soccer Club: “Governor Shapiro’s violence intervention and prevention funding has really made a crucial difference for our youth and our young adults. This funding enables us to reach so many more than we used to and have a much bigger impact on each person. We’re teaching conflict resolution skills, connecting them with careers and connecting them with education, helping them navigate that transition from high school to adulthood, building them up as leaders who serve a community with empathy and help guide the next generation.”

Felicia Bryant-Dawson, Kensington Soccer Parent and Board Member: “I’ve seen firsthand the benefits this program has had on kids. It’s my belief that for a community to be able to grow and flourish and impact things like preventing violence, these are the types of initiatives that need to be supported, so that all families and all children can have these kinds of resources.”

Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight, Founder and Executive Director of Mothers in Charge: “This is really about saving lives and saving these precious children. Children are dying every single day in the city – but it’s a new day in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. I have made this work my life’s work over twenty years and through many different administrations. Never has the Governor made a commitment to support gun violence in my 21 years. This is a new day. Our Governor Josh Shapiro doesn’t just talk the talk – he cares. He shows that by the commitment he’s made to gun violence. I can’t tell you how much that means to thousands of families who’ have come through my doors over the twenty-one years who had to bury a son, or daughter, or loved one because someone made a conscious decision to take their life. There are so many others that are doing the same thing here in the city that need our help. We have got to have the resources for that to happen. This Governor is making that happen for the first time I know about in twenty-one years.”

Kathy Lee Toothill, Gun Violence Survivor: “I was shot 12 times with a 22-caliber rifle – six times in my legs, four times in my abdomen, and two times in my left arm. I had a broken hip, broken arm, and numerous internal injuries from the from the bullets. I have to say that recovering from gun violence is a lifelong process. There was no victim’s advocacy back in 1972 – and so we were left to our own devices. I joined Moms Demand Action and became a fellow of the Everytown Survivor Network. I am so glad to hear that there will be money available to help the prosecution and helping people like me who have been victims of gun violence who are now survivors.”

ELECTED OFFICIALS:

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce: “For anyone that’s paid any attention – you might notice I’m the only Republican up here. I’d like to think that’s because gun violence and fighting crime is not a Democrat or Republican issue. Again, this is proof that reaching across the aisle, we can row in the same direction and do the best that we can do to fight crime in Northeast Pennsylvania and across the Commonwealth. On behalf of the District Attorney’s office and the people of Luzerne County, I would like to personally thank Governor Shapiro for not forgetting Luzerne County, for putting us front and center in this fight. This announcement demonstrates – as I said – his understanding of the issues we are facing and that we are not lost in the size of the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown: “Investigation and prosecution of gun-related crimes requires training, time, and funding. The PCCD’s Gun Violence and Prosecution Grant Program allows for funding to make these investigations and prosecution possible. As Mayor of the City of Wilkes-Barre, I implore the Pennsylvania State Legislature to work with Governor Shapiro’s Administration to again secure funding for this grant program for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. I thank Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Davis for their visit today, and continued dedication to law enforcement agencies throughout the Commonwealth.”

Representative Jim Haddock: “I’m ready to go to Harrisburg and fight for this $37.5 million in the state budget that invests more money in keeping the people of Luzerne County safe. As a former Clerk of Court manger and a former Mayor of Avoca, I know we must support our district attorney’s and our local law enforcement agencies. This money is vital. I am ready to fight for more funding for them our schools and more funding to create good jobs, and everything else we should be doing to stop gun violence at the source.”

Representative Eddie Day Pashinski: “What an incredible place to have the Governor make his presentation about the safety and the welfare of all of us. We’re not Democrats or Republicans – we are Americans first and our safety does not have a political party. This money and this program that Governor Shapiro is bringing forth today is one of those things that’s necessary to help all of those that keep us safe every day.”

Senate Minority Appropriations Chairman Vince Hughes: “Over six years, we’ve invested over $200 million in the Violence Intervention & Prevention grant program to empower and invest in grassroot organizations that are working at a community level to prevent gun violence. And now we’re pushing for $100 million more in our next budget. I’m thankful to Governor Shapiro and my colleagues who recognize the value of getting this money to local programs who are truly making a difference. Their prevention efforts are one of the most effective ways to keep our communities safe and keep young people away from violence and crime.”

Senator Marty Flynn: “Governor Shapiro’s plan shows he’s thinking ahead to tackle crime. I’m all in on this. By investing in community-based programs, law enforcement resources, and emergency services, we can build stronger, safer communities that benefit all Pennsylvanians.”

Senator Tina Tartaglione: “We know there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution to fixing our Commonwealth’s violence and gun violence problems. By empowering local community groups that are familiar with the specific needs of their neighborhoods, we can help tailor interventions designed to address each community’s specific challenges. Every dollar invested in violence prevention is an investment in safer streets, brighter futures, and lives saved from the gun violence.”

House Majority Appropriations Chairman Jordan Harris: “It’s great to be here and be with so many of my colleagues to celebrate not only what we’re looking at doing in this year’s budget, but what we’ve done in the past. What we know in our communities is that time after school between when the children get out of school and when their parents get home is a very crucial time for young people in our community. What we’re trying to do in Harrisburg with these funds through PCCD – led by our former colleague Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis – is make sure that we have opportunities for our young people to be productive when their school day may end. I’m very grateful to be here and be supportive of the resources that are in the Governor’s budget to continue to fund programs like these all across the state.”

Representative Danilo Burgos: “Governor Shapiro’s budget proposal is a safety and prevention investment for all Pennsylvanians.”

See what Pennsylvanians are reading about Governor Shapiro’s proposed $100 million to reduce gun violence and create safer communities across Pennsylvania:

The Times Leader: Gov. Shapiro: Gun violence is ‘an American problem’

The Citizens’ Voice: Shapiro touts funding proposal to prosecute gun crimes in Luzerne County with Scranton shooting survivor

WBRE/WYOU: Gov. Shapiro speaks about gun violence in Luzerne County

WNEP: Governor Shapiro’s budget aims to reduce gun violence

FOX 56: Gov. Shapiro speaks on gun violence, investing in local law enforcement in Wilkes-Barre

The Philadelphia Inquirer: At a time of divide on Gaza, Gov. Shapiro and a grieving mother speak of faith, loss, protest — and shared hope

KYW Newsradio: Gov. Shapiro proposes $37.5M increase to state program aimed at curbing gun violence

CBS Philadelphia: Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal to address gun violence as Philadelphia’s homicide rate falls

The Philadelphia Tribune: Shapiro, lawmakers push for anti-violence funding in Kensington appearance

# # #