USS Hershel “Woody” Williams arrives in Libreville, Gabon to commence Exercise Obangame Express 2024

This port visit, as part of the exercise, strengthens the U.S.-Gabonese partnership as the two nations work together for a stable, secure, and prosperous Gulf of Guinea and West Africa region. The ship will also host a reception for distinguished visitors to kick off the exercise. These events allow the Sailors and CIVMARs of Hershel “Woody” Williams a chance to experience Gabon’s rich culture, history and hospitality as a critical regional partner.

Following the scheduled port visit to Libreville, Gabon, Hershel “Woody” Williams will join the at-sea portion of Obangame Express with more than 30 countries slated to participate. The exercise will include Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV’s) launches and recoveries, and personnel exchange training evolutions.

“The port visit is the perfect opportunity to strengthen relationships with our partners,” said CAPT Lenard Mitchell, commanding officer of USS Hershel “Woody” Williams Gold MILCREW. “The US Navy’s support for Obangame Express demonstrates our commitment to the region, and these types of engagements underscore the potential for future interoperability."

After Exercise Obangame Express 2024, Hershel “Woody” Williams will continue its deployment along the African continent, leveraging opportunities to work alongside regional allies and partners in a variety of exercises and operations to improve maritime security, and highlight our shared commitment to fostering regional security and stability.

USS Hershel “Woody” Williams is forward deployed to Souda Bay, Greece and serves as the first U.S. Navy ship permanently assigned to the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) area of responsibility. The ship is capable of conducting expeditionary missions, counter piracy, maritime security, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. The ship operates with blue and gold crews, allowing it to remain continually deployed throughout AFRICOM.

