SECNAV Del Toro Issues “National Call to Maritime Service” During Fleet Week Miami

“Service in the Navy and Marine Corps is more than just a job. It represents a chance to serve something bigger than yourself,” said Secretary Del Toro. “We recognize the desire of Americans from all walks of life to use their talents to better our great Nation, to be part of a legacy of courage and honor that stretches back to the very founding of our nation—and beyond.”

As the 78th Secretary of the Navy, Del Toro leads a department of nearly one million Sailors, Marines, and civilians who provide direct and indirect support to the economic and national security of our Nation, as well as international commerce.

“And no matter how you serve, you’ll be part of a team working together toward a shared goal,” said Secretary Del Toro. You’ll learn invaluable skills and gain leadership experience. Collectively, as a Sailor, Marine, or civilian, you will take part in tackling the world’s toughest challenges whiles preserving America’s advantage across several cutting-edge technologies.”

Born in Havana, Cuba, Secretary Del Toro immigrated to the United States at ten months old with his parents in 1962 to escape the Castro regime. Like thousands of other Cuban refugees, the Freedom Tower in Miami was their first stop on the road to freedom. Eventually, they relocated to a tenement building on 42nd Street and 10th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen, New York.

“Throughout my childhood, both of my parents sacrificed and labored for the sake of their children. They wanted to give us a better life in America, a life unattainable back in Cuba. Their service and sacrifice instilled in me a desire to give back to this great Nation which took us in at a time when we were most vulnerable,” said Secretary Del Toro.

In 1983, Secretary Del Toro graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and served on active duty in the Navy for 22 years. His is just one of many stories of Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and women, and civilians who answered the call to defend the values that define our Nation, and to make a lasting impact on the world.

“I encourage all Floridians to come out this week and engage with Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and women, and all the civilians who support them,” said Secretary Del Toro. Come listen to their stories of service during Fleet Week Miami and see where you can fit into the story.”

Fleet Week Miami runs through May 12. During the week, visitors can interact with nearly 7,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen and women. This positive, direct interaction promotes understanding of the military and the sacrifices they make in support of our nation’s defense.

Tours of participating ships are planned for Monday through Saturday May 6-11. The weekdays will focus on afternoon and evening tours from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., while Saturday tours are slated to be 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. All tours are free.

In addition to the ships, displays of Naval history, recruiting information, Navy and Marine technology, and Navy environmental programs will be available for visitors to see as they wait for their tours.

Visitors wishing to tour the ships must reserve a time through the www.fleetweekmiami.org website 48 hours in advance of their desired visit. This is to ensure a moderate flow of people to the ships that may be accommodated without wait times of several hours.

Information on events and activities may be found by visiting the website or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fleetweekmiami.

Read Secretary Del Toro's full remarks online.