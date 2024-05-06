Secretary of State Mark Hammond Encourages Donors to Support Local Charities, Give Wisely in Local Fundraising Drives

(Columbia, SC)— In advance of South Carolina-based fundraising initiatives this week, Secretary of State Mark Hammond has issued a statement supporting these efforts and recommending that donors practice wise charitable giving. “Nonprofit organizations do so much for our state on many levels,” said Secretary Hammond. “Local fundraising drives such as Midlands Gives and Palmetto Giving Day are excellent opportunities to ensure your donation directly impacts your community. Donors should also know that resources are available from the Secretary of State’s Office to see exactly how nonprofits are using contributions for their charitable programs.”

Donors can download the free Give Smart SC app to look up a charity’s registration status and review its most recent annual financial report. In addition, concerned donors can use the app to file a confidential complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office. The Give Smart SC app is available from the App Store and Google Play. Donors can also use the search engines on the Secretary of State’s website to look up charities, professional fundraisers, and raffles operating in South Carolina.

This week’s fundraising drives will benefit counties in both the Midlands and the Lowcountry. Midlands Gives is being held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, and is hosted by the Central Carolina Community Foundation. Midlands Gives will benefit charities located in Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, and Sumter counties. Palmetto Giving Day benefits charities located in Georgetown County, and will be held May 7-8, 2024. Both events will offer matching gift opportunities.

“South Carolinians remain some of the most generous donors in the county, and I hope that everyone will come together to make these local fundraising drives a success,” said Secretary Hammond. “As always, remember to give from the heart, but please give smart.”

