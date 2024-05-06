Florida Remains the #1 Destination for Domestic Tourism

Florida also ranks #2 for international tourism.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that VISIT FLORIDA data shows that Florida has maintained its position as the #1 domestic tourist destination in the United States and remained a top destination for international visitors (ranking #2 in the country). In 2023, Florida’s market share of domestic tourists increased to 14.8%, up from 13.8% in 2022. This surge in market share represents the largest increase of any state, underscoring Florida’s appeal to travelers from across the country.

“Florida’s world class attractions, hospitality, and unwavering commitment to freedom have solidified our position as the top vacation destination,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These figures show that Florida continues to be on the right path, as we have insisted on prioritizing public safety and common-sense leadership.”

While Florida’s domestic market share increased from 2022, other formerly popular destinations saw negative shifts in their shares. California experienced a notable decline, losing 1.2 percentage points, while New York saw a decrease of 0.8 percentage points. With these shifts, Florida now leads the U.S. by a substantial margin, boasting a 2.7 percentage point advantage over California, securing its position as the premier destination for American travelers.

“Florida’s continued ability to attract visitors speaks volumes about the state’s appeal, both domestically and internationally. From our pristine beaches and serene state parks to the thrills of our world-renowned theme parks and vibrant cities, Florida continues to captivate visitors with its unmatched experiences,” said Dana Young, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. “We look forward to continuing to surpass all expectations and welcoming visitors to our beautiful state.”

Florida saw a noticeable uptick in overseas tourism in 2023. As the recovery of international travel continued, Florida garnered 25.2% of the overseas market share of travelers to the U.S.

In March 2024, overseas visitation to Florida surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time, with a 1.7% increase compared to March 2019. Notably, visitation from key markets such as the UK, Germany, and Mexico saw significant growth, with UK visitation up by 12%, German visitation up by 28%, and Mexican visitation up 61% compared to the same month in 2019.

###