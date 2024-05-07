Maple Branch Brewery Wins Big at Best of Craft Beer Awards
The awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are incredibly proud of Monkey Business and Lion's Den and we look forward to sharing them with beer lovers everywhere”FT. WORTH, TX, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maple Branch Craft Brewery is proud to announce its recent success at the prestigious Best of Craft Beer Awards. The brewery took home two medals, including a Gold for Monkey Business in the German Wheat Beers category and a Silver for Lion's Den in the Bocks category.
The Best of Craft Beer Awards is one of the most respected beer competitions in the country, showcasing the best of the best in craft brewing. Winning a medal at this event is a significant achievement and a testament to Maple Branch Brewery's commitment to brewing excellence.
"We are thrilled to have our beers recognized at such a high level," said Stuart Maples, Founder. "These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are incredibly proud of Monkey Business and Lion's Den, and we look forward to sharing them with beer lovers everywhere."
Monkey Business is a classic German-style wheat beer, known for its refreshing taste and smooth finish. Lion's Den is a bold and flavorful bock, with rich malt flavors and a satisfyingly smooth finish.
Maple Branch Craft Brewery is located in Fort Worth, TX, and is known for its commitment to quality, creativity, and community. The brewery offers a wide range of craft beers, each brewed with care and attention to detail.
In addition to its award-winning beers, Maple Branch Brewery invites beer enthusiasts to visit its taproom and biergarten, where they can enjoy a relaxed and inviting atmosphere for friends and families. The taproom features a rotating selection of beers on tap, including seasonal and limited-edition brews. The spacious patio offers plenty of seating and is the perfect spot to enjoy a beer with friends and family.
To complement its exceptional beer selection, Maple Branch Brewery also offers a full food menu, featuring the best wood-fired pizza in town. The pizza is freshly prepared with house-made sauce and hand tossed dough for a deliciously crispy crust and perfectly melted cheese for all to enjoy.
About Maple Branch Craft Brewery:
Maple Branch Craft Brewery is an award-winning craft brewery and biergarten in the heart of Ft. Worth, TX. With a 14,000 square foot facility, it offers over 20 beers on tap (all brewed inhouse) and a variety of food, wine and non-alcoholic beverages.
Maple Branch began as a college dream that became a reality in October 2020. The goal was to create a family friendly space that locals could come to unwind and find a sense of community. Maple Branch has become just that and much more!
For more information about Maple Branch Craft Brewery and its award-winning beers, visit www.maplebranchbrew.com.
