2024 Scuba Show Marks Its 37th Anniversary with a Dynamic Debut at Los Angeles Convention Center
Premier Scuba Diving Event of the Year Celebrates the Undersea World While Showcasing Latest Innovations, Seminars, and Interactive Try-Diving Experiences
This year's show, in its expansive new venue, is set to offer an immersive journey into scuba diving.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, Scuba Show, a staple in the diving community for over three decades, is thrilled to announce its debut at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 1-2, 2024. Situated in the premier entertainment district of Los Angeles, the 2024 event is poised to continue its legacy of bringing together diving enthusiasts, industry professionals, and conservationists from around the globe.
This year's show, in its expansive new venue, is set to offer an immersive journey into diving destinations around the world, and the latest in scuba diving equipment, education, conservation, and underwater adventures.
With all facets of diving represented at Scuba Show, beginners and experts alike will discover new interests below the surface. And for those interested in taking the plunge, Scuba Show is a great place to begin the adventure of becoming a diver or to introduce new friends to the magic of the underwater world.
Event Highlights Include:
• A Rich History in a New Venue: Now in its 37th year, Scuba Show honors its tradition of innovation and community in the vibrant new setting of the Los Angeles Convention Center.
• Hundreds of Exhibitors: Get hands-on with the latest scuba products and accessories, discover worldwide diving destinations and resorts, meet underwater photo pros, shop ocean-themed art and jewelry, and more.
• Interactive Experiences with Special Elements: The exhibition features the enchanting 8-foot mirror ball DiscoShark, a great white shark diving cage, shipwreck artifacts, local artists, immersive photo ops, and other unique attractions, ensuring attendees experience the magic of the underwater world in novel and engaging ways.
• Comprehensive Seminar Program: Across the weekend, attendees can enrich their diving knowledge through over 70 seminars on underwater photography, marine conservation, destinations, and more, led by distinguished experts.
• Try Scuba Diving: A heated 15,000-gallon pool on the exhibit floor invites attendees to discover the joy of scuba diving for free, with all gear and instruction provided.
• Nonprofit Participation: The event showcases the contributions of nonprofits like Sea Save Foundation, Diveheart, Waves Project, Fins Attached, and more, highlighting the community's commitment to ocean conservation and rehabilitation.
• Saturday Evening Party & Door Prize Drawings: The traditional evening gathering celebrates diving camaraderie and includes the presentation of the California Scuba Service Award, plus a raffle benefiting an ocean-related nonprofit. Show attendees also have a chance to win a portion of over $50,000 in door prizes throughout the weekend.
Tickets and Information:
Tickets can be purchased online at scubashow.com. Advance ticket sales offer special pricing until May 10th. Admission is free for children 13 and under, inviting families to explore the underwater world together.
About Scuba Show:
Scuba Show is the leading consumer event in the United States scuba diving industry, providing a comprehensive platform for the latest in gear, education, and diving culture. Produced by the publishers of California Diving News, the show brings together the community's heart and soul, celebrating the spirit of adventure that defines the diving lifestyle.
For more information on the 2024 Scuba Show, including ticket purchase, seminar schedules, and exhibitor lists, please visit our website at scubashow.com, or contact mail@scubashow.com.
For media inquiries, please contact tyler@tylerbarnettpr.com.
