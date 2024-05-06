Emotional Intelligence Expert/Retired Chief of Police, Dr. Michael Goold, TEDx on Need for EQ in Public Safety
Dr. Michael Goold, Delivers Inspiring TEDx Talk on the Imperative Need for Emotional Intelligence Training in Public Safety
Police are in the people business but they receive little training on how to deal with people. Deal with themselves. Deal with others.”UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Goold, esteemed retired Chief of Police and leading authority in Emotional Intelligence (EQ), captivated audiences at the recent TEDx St. George event with his thought-provoking and impassioned talk. Addressing a diverse audience, Dr. Goold shed light on the critical importance of integrating Emotional Intelligence training throughout the entire career trajectory of public safety personnel.
— Dr. Michael Goold
In his compelling presentation, Dr. Goold drew upon his extensive experience in law enforcement to highlight the profound impact of Emotional Intelligence on community relations. He emphasized that EQ skills are not only vital for effective communication and conflict resolution within law enforcement agencies but also play a crucial role in fostering trust and understanding with the communities they serve.
"Emotional Intelligence is not just a desirable trait; it is an essential skill set that can make or break relationships between law enforcement and the community," remarked Dr. Goold. "From the academy to retirement, public safety personnel must be equipped with the tools to navigate complex emotional landscapes with empathy, resilience, and cultural sensitivity."
Dr. Goold's TEDx talk resonated deeply with attendees, who were inspired by his vision for a future where Emotional Intelligence is prioritized in the training and development of public safety professionals. He issued a compelling call to action for increased funding and resources dedicated to EQ training initiatives, emphasizing that investing in the emotional well-being of officers ultimately leads to safer and more harmonious communities.
"We have a moral imperative to invest in Emotional Intelligence training for our public safety personnel," Dr. Goold declared. "By empowering officers with the skills to recognize and manage their own emotions while understanding and empathizing with others, we can foster stronger relationships, enhance community trust, and ultimately transform the landscape of law enforcement."
Dr. Michael Goold's TEDx talk serves as a powerful catalyst for change, sparking dialogue and action towards a future where Emotional Intelligence is at the forefront of public safety training. His expertise and advocacy continue to inspire individuals and organizations alike to champion the cause of EQ education in law enforcement and beyond.
About Dr. Michael Goold:
Dr. Michael Goold retired as a Chief of Police after 23 years in law enforcement. He served in many capacities including patrol officer, Comm Center supervisor, Corrections Watch Commander, CSI/Detective Division Asst. Commander, and Chief of Police. His doctoral dissertation examined traumatic stress and 9-1-1 personnel. He is a certified executive/team coach and certified facilitator in Emotional Intelligence. Dr. Goold is an adjunct doctoral faculty member. He’s a not so fast marathoner and triathlete. Most importantly, he’s a husband, father, and grandfather.
Dr. Michael Goold
SiTNA Solutions
+1 916-534-8067
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn