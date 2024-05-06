ASU graduate student builds community and inclusion through choral conducting and composition
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable spring 2024 graduates.
Graduate student Colin Cossi has been extremely active in the choral conducting and composition communities at ASU. As a conductor he has led the Sol Singers, been a teaching assistant for the Concert Choir and a co-conductor for the ASU Choral Union
Cossi will graduate in May with a Master of Music in
“Colin is a natural leader,” said Joshua Palkki, assistant professor and interim director for the choral program. “He has, in many ways, kept the choral program running for the past two academic years. He is a creative and accomplished composer, a fine conductor and a teacher. “
In addition, Cossi composes choral music, vocal solos and chamber works that have been performed in Arizona, California, New York, Hawaii, Idaho, Oregon and Vancouver, British Columbia.
“I started writing compositions at 18 for my friends,” said Cossi. “As an undergraduate, I chose to
Then, two events inspired him to begin composing again.
He discovered students were having difficulty singing again after COVID-19. So, he
The second was writing a
“It was life-changing,” said Cossi. “I had no formal training in composition
He recently won the Phoenix Chamber Choir student composition competition in Vancouver with his composition “The Last Lagoon.” His composition “Light from Light” has been selected for the 2024 American Choral Directors Association Western Region Conference Composer Playlist.
When COVID happened and singing in schools was canceled, I discovered I missed being around singing and started applying to programs in choral conducting.
It was also a very divisive time
At the time, I was also following a Black Haitian American composer named Daniel Bernard Roumain. I read a news story about him having written a piece for the Tulsa Opera Company to commemorate the Tulsa race massacre. I started following him on Instagram, not knowing he was a professor at ASU. When I got to ASU, I met him in our office areas and told him how much I loved his work, and he said I could study with him. I've been taking lessons with him for the last two years. He really inspires me to compose by the
What I learned was that not only has ASU been wonderful, but getting off campus and into the Phoenix community was incredible. Musically, this city is a tapestry full of many different colors, of threads of different kinds of music, different kinds of people, and different kinds of experiences that you can have if you choose. I have worked with two Grammy Award
This community is full of musical stars who have been so gracious to take me under their wing and offer me moments of mentorship. It has been a lesson that no matter where you go, there are people who you can learn from even if they are not your professors.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: I have been accepted into the doctoral program in choral conducting at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
I'm excited for the new journey, but I am sad to say goodbye here. My hope is that I can keep my friendships and connections in the Phoenix Metro area alive by collaborating with people artistically over media. I believe art is meant to be collaborative, and we don't have to be limited by the distance.
My dream is to start an organization called “Story and Song.” I'd like to have a multi-choir organization, a children's choir, an unpaid semi-professional volunteer group and a small paid ensemble. Each would premiere one new composition per concert. Each new composition would be recorded and documented from the beginning of dreaming it up and talking to the composer all the way through the rehearsal process to the performance and interviews after the performance. There would also be a podcast or YouTube series of what it's like to bring these stories into song.
So, if I had $40 million, it would be to have that organization and a massive network of scholarships to make sure that we are keeping music alive and accessible for people who want to be in it professionally.