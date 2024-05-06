Maryland Seafood Marketing Advisory Commission Meeting Notice

May 6, 2024

The Maryland Seafood Marketing Advisory Commission will meet on Thursday, May 16th, 3 p.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture headquarters. Agenda items include: a presentation on “Blue Catfish & MD Seafood Exports Sales Opportunities in Singapore,” a presentation on the Voluntary Crab Quality Assurance Program, FSMA 204 update for the seafood industry, seafood marketing update and FY25 seafood marketing plans and strategy.

For those interested in attending, please contact Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Seafood Marketing Director, Matthew Scales at Matthew.Scales1@Maryland.gov.

For those interested in joining virtually, please see the Google Meet login information below.

