Prominent Defense Attorney and Activist Sarah Gad is rumored to be back in the race for Congressional District 5
High-profile defense attorney Sarah Gad temporarily suspended her congressional campaign in December, but is rumored to be back in the running.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to multiple sources, prominent Twin Cities attorney and activist Sarah Gad is back in the running to unseat Ilhan Omar (D) in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional district.
Gad, a Minnesota native and Democrat, filed a statement of candidacy with the FEC on July 6 of 2023 and immediately gained attention as a formidable challenge to incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar, who narrowly escaped a primary challenge in 2022 by Don Samuels, a 74-year old retired city council member.
Gad suspended her campaign temporarily in December of 2023 to focus on her legal work, stating "My caseload is too high to continue campaigning at the moment. I made a commitment to my clients to provide them with zealous legal representation before I joined this race, and I have to honor those commitments." Gad's caseload must be winding down because she and a group of volunteers were spotted canvassing through North Minneapolis this past weekend, with yard signs in tow.
Gad is known for her zealous advocacy as a defense attorney, and rose to notoriety in the summer of 2023 after winning her first murder case in Hennepin County, which landed her on the National Academy of Defense Attorneys' "Top Ten Under 40" list. The award-winning defense attorney recently signed on to represent several University of Minnesota students who were arrested for criminally trespassing on campus while protesting in support of Palestine.
Gad recently launched a nonprofit, loveawayfromhome.org, aimed at protecting animals whose parents are incarcerated. Gad also founded and sits on the board of addiction2action.org, a nationwide organization that advocates for the use of medication for opioid use disorder in jails and prisons. Gad's policy platform for the 5th district parallels many of these endeavors, emphasizing criminal justice and reentry reform, addiction and recovery, improving public safety, and expanding access to housing, healthcare, and animal welfare.
Notably, if elected, Gad would be the nation's first formerly-incarcerated Congresswoman.
