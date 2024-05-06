Arkansas Golf Center Unveils Top Tracer Range, Offering New Entertainment Options in Conway, Arkansas
CONWAY, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkansas Golf Center, the largest independently owned golf store in Arkansas, is proud to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated Top Tracer Range, offering more variety of entertainment for Conway and its surrounding areas.
In addition to their world-class golf club fittings and accolades such as one of Golf Digest’s Best Clubfitters in America and Best Teachers by State, Arkansas Golf Center will be the first in the Conway area to bring this kind of golf entertainment to the area. Boasting both cutting-edge technology and leisure, Top Tracer Range promises an unparalleled experience for individuals of all ages and skill levels.
Located at 5150 John W Allison Rd, Conway, AR 72034, Top Tracer Range invites guests to immerse themselves in an atmosphere of excitement and camaraderie. With nine covered hitting bays accommodating up to 45 people, along with spacious seating for over 30 patrons in the granite bar room and party deck, the venue sets the stage for unforgettable moments.
In addition to the entertainment, Top Tracer Range also offers guests a variety of food and drink options to enjoy. From savory bites to refreshing beverages, the menu is designed to elevate the overall experience. Top Tracer range has bartenders, servers, and cooks available every day of the week, so guests can satisfy their hunger and quench their thirst at any point during their visit.
Top Tracer Range’s operating hours are from 9 am to 9 pm on Monday through Thursday and from 9 am to 11 pm on Friday and Saturday. The Restaurant’s hours are from 12 pm to 9 pm on Monday through Thursday and from 11 am to 11 pm on Friday and Saturday, with the last call for food and beverages at the closing time of each day.
Availability at Top Tracer Range is first come, first serve. Guests may inquire about availability by calling (501) 327-0171 or visiting Top Tracer Range in person. Suite rental costs are priced at $30 per hour or $20 per half-hour.
Businesses looking to host corporate events, large parties, or special occasions can reach out to staff@arkansasgolfcenter.com for personalized assistance. Additionally, Arkansas Golf Center is diligently working to offer online booking options soon, providing added convenience for guests.
As excitement builds for the official Grand Re-Opening, Arkansas Golf Center remains committed to keeping customers up-to-date and delivering exceptional service to all who walk through its doors.
For more information and updates on Top Tracer Range, please visit https://arkansasgolfcenter.com/top-tracer-range or contact staff@arkansasgolfcenter.com.
About Arkansas Golf Center
Arkansas Golf Center is the state’s premier, all-in-one golf preparation facility. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, the center includes an award-winning public driving range, a store featuring the latest in golf merchandise, a state-of-the-art golf club fitting center, and world-class golf lessons. The golf store and golf academy hours are 9 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday and 12 pm to 7 pm on Sunday. The driving range remains lit until 12 am every day of the week.
Arkansas Golf Center invites golf enthusiasts and leisure seekers alike to visit and experience golf at its finest.
Brannon Watson
