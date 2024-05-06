Tánaiste announces €1 million in funding for 35 cross-border projects under the Shared Island Initiative

| Applicant
| Partner
| Project title
| Amount
|
| Accidental Theatre
| Smock Alley Theatre
| Shared Cultures Across Borders
| €50,000
|
| All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care
| Foyle Hospice
| Compassionate Communities in Palliative and End of Life Care – Inaugural in person island of Ireland community-centred conference
| €26,698
|
| Association of Irish Local Government (AILG)
| Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA)
| Importance of Leadership at Local Level and Civility In Public Life
| €15,000
|
| Centre for Democracy and Peace Building
| IMMA
| Arts and Culture Collaboration Lab
| €15,250
|
| Common Purpose Ireland
| Common Purpose Charitable Trust
| All-Island Legacy
| €49,994
|
| Compass Advocacy Network Ltd (CAN)
| Ability West
| Best Buddies Beyond Borders
| €9,000
|
| Cooley Connect Well
| Yellow Road Wellbeing Centre and Social Farm
| Growing Social Garden for Nature /Gardening South Gardening North
| €14,500
|
| Co-operation Ireland
| N/A
| Connecting for Change: Promoting Sustainable Community Engagement on an All-Island Basis
| €21,485
|
| County Donegal Railway Restoration CLG
| North West Learning Disability Centre
| Railway Connections
| €8,100
|
| Create
| ArtsEkta
| Intercultural Dialogues
| €25,000
|
| Development Trusts NI
| Carmichael Centre for Voluntary Groups
| Community: Enterprise, Ownership, Wealth Building & Well-Being in Ireland (North & South)
| €50,000
|
| Falls Community Council
| Youth Work Ireland
| Civic Visions: Inspiring North-South Cooperation
| €28,508
|
| Falls Women's Centre
| Ronanstown Women’s Community
| Constitutional Challenges: A Voice for Grassroots Women (pilot project)
| €9,663
|
| Feasta
| North West Play Resource Centre T/A The Playhouse
| Cultural Creatives - Transformation Catalysts for a Well-being Economy
| €25,000
|
| Football Association of Ireland
| NI Football League
| 2024 All-Island Cup
| €50,000
|
| Girl's Allowed
| Belturbet Hens' Shed
| Women on the Border
| €10,000
|
| Humanist Association of Ireland
| Northern Ireland Humanists
| Shared Island Humanist Conference
| €9,000
|
| Inishowen Development Partnership
| The Rural Area Partnership in Derry
| Networking Community Collaboration for Environmental Stewardship
| €24,000
|
| Irish Association for Cultural, Economic and Social Relations
| N/A
| A Vision for the Future of North South Cooperation?
| €30,000
|
| Irish Youth Opera (t/a Opera Collective Ireland)
| Newry Chamber Music
| The Walk from the Garden by Jonathan Dove- A Church Opera in One Act
| €42,800
|
| Lifestyle Development Group CLG
| Rural Health Partnership
| Shared Roots and Routes
| €31,075
|
| Meitheal an Iarthair
| Dún Uladh
| Ceol na nÓg Folk Orchestra
| €9,990
|
| Mother Tongues
| ArtsEkta
| Exchanging Intercultural Practices: A journey for change
| €25,000
|
| National Forum of Family Resource Centres
| National Forum of Family Resource Centres
| Healthy Living Centre Alliance
| €31,050
|
| Northern Ireland Union of Supported Employment
| Kare
| Mind the Gap - Employment Gap of Disabled People on the Island of Ireland
| €48,550
|
| Portlaoise Family Resource Centre
| Colin Neighbourhood Partnership
| Stepping Stones to Resillience
| €44,900
|
| Redemptorist Community
| Scala
| Justice and Peace Animators
| €15,250
|
| Royal British Legion ROI District
| Royal British Legion NI District
| The RBL 'Battle of Somme' Ceremony
| €6,000
|
| Social Enterprise Republic of Ireland (SERI)
| Social Enterprise NI
| Capacity Building for Income Generation (C-BIG)
| €25,000
|
| St. Patrick’s Festival
| Belfast Summer School of traditional music t/a Belfast TradFest Belfast – Dublin
| St. Patrick’s Festival Partnership
| €50,000
|
| The John Hewitt Society
| Irish PEN
| Freedom to write
| €33,240
|
| The Nerve Centre
| Spraoi Agus Sport
| Film Skills NW
| €47,950
|
| The Wheel
| NICVA
| iCommunity Amplifying Youth Voices and New Partnerships for a Shared Future
| €49,886
|
| Trinity College Dublin
| Queens University
| Shared Island Innovation Challenge
| €25,000
|
| University College Dublin
| Queens University
| A Shared Island Forum for Nurturing Secure Climate Futures through Cybersecurity and Environmental Resilience Education
| €25,000