Tánaiste announces €1 million in funding for 35 cross-border projects under the Shared Island Initiative

Applicant Partner Project title Amount

Accidental Theatre Smock Alley Theatre Shared Cultures Across Borders €50,000

All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care Foyle Hospice Compassionate Communities in Palliative and End of Life Care – Inaugural in person island of Ireland community-centred conference €26,698

Association of Irish Local Government (AILG) Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA) Importance of Leadership at Local Level and Civility In Public Life €15,000

Centre for Democracy and Peace Building IMMA Arts and Culture Collaboration Lab €15,250

Common Purpose Ireland Common Purpose Charitable Trust All-Island Legacy €49,994

Compass Advocacy Network Ltd (CAN) Ability West Best Buddies Beyond Borders €9,000

Cooley Connect Well Yellow Road Wellbeing Centre and Social Farm Growing Social Garden for Nature /Gardening South Gardening North €14,500

Co-operation Ireland N/A Connecting for Change: Promoting Sustainable Community Engagement on an All-Island Basis €21,485

County Donegal Railway Restoration CLG North West Learning Disability Centre Railway Connections €8,100

Create ArtsEkta Intercultural Dialogues €25,000

Development Trusts NI Carmichael Centre for Voluntary Groups Community: Enterprise, Ownership, Wealth Building & Well-Being in Ireland (North & South) €50,000

Falls Community Council Youth Work Ireland Civic Visions: Inspiring North-South Cooperation €28,508

Falls Women's Centre Ronanstown Women’s Community Constitutional Challenges: A Voice for Grassroots Women (pilot project) €9,663

Feasta North West Play Resource Centre T/A The Playhouse Cultural Creatives - Transformation Catalysts for a Well-being Economy €25,000

Football Association of Ireland NI Football League 2024 All-Island Cup €50,000

Girl's Allowed Belturbet Hens' Shed Women on the Border €10,000

Humanist Association of Ireland Northern Ireland Humanists Shared Island Humanist Conference €9,000

Inishowen Development Partnership The Rural Area Partnership in Derry Networking Community Collaboration for Environmental Stewardship €24,000

Irish Association for Cultural, Economic and Social Relations N/A A Vision for the Future of North South Cooperation? €30,000

Irish Youth Opera (t/a Opera Collective Ireland) Newry Chamber Music The Walk from the Garden by Jonathan Dove- A Church Opera in One Act €42,800

Lifestyle Development Group CLG Rural Health Partnership Shared Roots and Routes €31,075

Meitheal an Iarthair Dún Uladh Ceol na nÓg Folk Orchestra €9,990

Mother Tongues ArtsEkta Exchanging Intercultural Practices: A journey for change €25,000

National Forum of Family Resource Centres National Forum of Family Resource Centres Healthy Living Centre Alliance €31,050

Northern Ireland Union of Supported Employment Kare Mind the Gap - Employment Gap of Disabled People on the Island of Ireland €48,550

Portlaoise Family Resource Centre Colin Neighbourhood Partnership Stepping Stones to Resillience €44,900

Redemptorist Community Scala Justice and Peace Animators €15,250

Royal British Legion ROI District Royal British Legion NI District The RBL 'Battle of Somme' Ceremony €6,000

Social Enterprise Republic of Ireland (SERI) Social Enterprise NI Capacity Building for Income Generation (C-BIG) €25,000

St. Patrick’s Festival Belfast Summer School of traditional music t/a Belfast TradFest Belfast – Dublin St. Patrick’s Festival Partnership €50,000

The John Hewitt Society Irish PEN Freedom to write €33,240

The Nerve Centre Spraoi Agus Sport Film Skills NW €47,950

The Wheel NICVA iCommunity Amplifying Youth Voices and New Partnerships for a Shared Future €49,886

Trinity College Dublin Queens University Shared Island Innovation Challenge €25,000