Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,043 in the last 365 days.

Tánaiste announces €1 million in funding for 35 cross-border projects under the Shared Island Initiative

Applicant Partner Project title Amount
Accidental Theatre Smock Alley Theatre Shared Cultures Across Borders €50,000
All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care Foyle Hospice Compassionate Communities in Palliative and End of Life Care – Inaugural in person island of Ireland community-centred conference €26,698
Association of Irish Local Government (AILG) Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA) Importance of Leadership at Local Level and Civility In Public Life €15,000
Centre for Democracy and Peace Building IMMA Arts and Culture Collaboration Lab €15,250
Common Purpose Ireland Common Purpose Charitable Trust All-Island Legacy €49,994
Compass Advocacy Network Ltd (CAN) Ability West Best Buddies Beyond Borders €9,000
Cooley Connect Well Yellow Road Wellbeing Centre and Social Farm Growing Social Garden for Nature /Gardening South Gardening North €14,500
Co-operation Ireland N/A Connecting for Change: Promoting Sustainable Community Engagement on an All-Island Basis €21,485
County Donegal Railway Restoration CLG North West Learning Disability Centre Railway Connections €8,100
Create ArtsEkta Intercultural Dialogues €25,000
Development Trusts NI Carmichael Centre for Voluntary Groups Community: Enterprise, Ownership, Wealth Building & Well-Being in Ireland (North & South) €50,000
Falls Community Council Youth Work Ireland Civic Visions: Inspiring North-South Cooperation €28,508
Falls Women's Centre Ronanstown Women’s Community Constitutional Challenges: A Voice for Grassroots Women (pilot project) €9,663
Feasta North West Play Resource Centre T/A The Playhouse Cultural Creatives - Transformation Catalysts for a Well-being Economy €25,000
Football Association of Ireland NI Football League 2024 All-Island Cup €50,000
Girl's Allowed Belturbet Hens' Shed Women on the Border €10,000
Humanist Association of Ireland Northern Ireland Humanists Shared Island Humanist Conference €9,000
Inishowen Development Partnership The Rural Area Partnership in Derry Networking Community Collaboration for Environmental Stewardship €24,000
Irish Association for Cultural, Economic and Social Relations N/A A Vision for the Future of North South Cooperation? €30,000
Irish Youth Opera (t/a Opera Collective Ireland) Newry Chamber Music The Walk from the Garden by Jonathan Dove- A Church Opera in One Act €42,800
Lifestyle Development Group CLG Rural Health Partnership Shared Roots and Routes €31,075
Meitheal an Iarthair Dún Uladh Ceol na nÓg Folk Orchestra €9,990
Mother Tongues ArtsEkta Exchanging Intercultural Practices: A journey for change €25,000
National Forum of Family Resource Centres National Forum of Family Resource Centres Healthy Living Centre Alliance €31,050
Northern Ireland Union of Supported Employment Kare Mind the Gap - Employment Gap of Disabled People on the Island of Ireland €48,550
Portlaoise Family Resource Centre Colin Neighbourhood Partnership Stepping Stones to Resillience €44,900
Redemptorist Community Scala Justice and Peace Animators €15,250
Royal British Legion ROI District Royal British Legion NI District The RBL 'Battle of Somme' Ceremony €6,000
Social Enterprise Republic of Ireland (SERI) Social Enterprise NI Capacity Building for Income Generation (C-BIG) €25,000
St. Patrick’s Festival Belfast Summer School of traditional music t/a Belfast TradFest Belfast – Dublin St. Patrick’s Festival Partnership €50,000
The John Hewitt Society Irish PEN Freedom to write €33,240
The Nerve Centre Spraoi Agus Sport Film Skills NW €47,950
The Wheel NICVA iCommunity Amplifying Youth Voices and New Partnerships for a Shared Future €49,886
Trinity College Dublin Queens University Shared Island Innovation Challenge €25,000
University College Dublin Queens University A Shared Island Forum for Nurturing Secure Climate Futures through Cybersecurity and Environmental Resilience Education €25,000

You just read:

Tánaiste announces €1 million in funding for 35 cross-border projects under the Shared Island Initiative

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more