Taoiseach discusses the recognition of the State of Palestine with Prime Minister of Spain

Following their discussions in Dublin and Brussels last month, the Taoiseach had a phone call this morning (6 May) with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez. They discussed the grave situation in the Middle East and their work together on the recognition of the State of Palestine.
