Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian’s Regular Press Conference on May 6, 2024

Xinhua News Agency: From May 4 to 5, President Xi Jinping’s Special Representative and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zheng Jianbang attended the 15th Islamic Summit Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Banjul, the capital of the Gambia. Could you share more information with us?

Lin Jian: At the invitation of Gambian President Adama Barrow, from May 4 to 5, President Xi Jinping’s Special Representative and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zheng Jianbang attended the 15th Islamic Summit Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Banjul, the capital of the Gambia, and read the congratulatory message from President Xi at the opening ceremony.

China noted that the Final Communiqué adopted at the conference said the Conference welcomed the visit by a delegation from the OIC to the People’s Republic of China including the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, in response to an official invitation from China. It also welcomed the participation of the special representative of the Chinese President in the 15th Islamic Summit Conference and anticipates further cooperation between the OIC and the People’s Republic of China. This is highly appreciated by China.

On May 5, President Adama Barrow met with Vice Chairman Zheng Jianbang who conveyed President Xi’s warm greetings to President Barrow and congratulated the Gambia on hosting the conference. President Barrow asked Vice Chairman Zheng Jianbang to convey his hearty greetings to President Xi and sincerely thanked President Xi for sending a special representative to the conference. He stressed that the Gambia values its friendship with China, firmly supports the one-China principle, and stands ready to work with China to deepen cooperation in various fields and achieve greater progress in bilateral relations.

The fact that President Xi Jinping sent a special representative to the summit and that the conference adopted a Final Communiqué containing the aforementioned positive wording on China fully demonstrates the common aspiration of China and Islamic states to work together, carry forward traditional friendship, and advance the relations between China and Islamic states. China will continue working with Islamic states to strengthen political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, advance exchanges among civilizations, implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and make greater contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

CCTV: At a seminar held by a US think tank, Mark Lambert, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs and China Coordinator said that Resolution 2758 does not endorse, equate to, or reflect an international consensus on the one-China principle and has absolutely no bearing on countries’ sovereignty choices with respect to their relationships with Taiwan. He said the resolution did not preclude Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the UN system and other multilateral fora and did not constitute a UN institutional position on the political status of Taiwan. What’s your comment?

Lin Jian: Mark Lambert’s remarks is a total distortion of the resolution and facts. They misrepresent the history, and tread upon the international law and basic norms of international relations. It is shocking and outrageous that a US State Department official overseeing China-US relations would speak so irresponsibly and brazenly tell and spread lies. The Chinese side has strongly protested to the US side on those remarks.

There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. This is an undeniable fact, a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations. One hundred and eighty-three countries in the world, including the US, have established and are advancing diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle.

Resolution 2758 adopted at the 26th Session of the UN General Assembly in 1971 stated in black and white that it “decides to restore all its rights to the People’s Republic of China and to recognize the representatives of its Government as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations, and to expel forthwith the representatives of Chiang Kai-shek from the place which they unlawfully occupy at the United Nations and in all the organizations related to it.” The resolution made it clear that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, including Taiwan, at the UN; Taiwan is not a country but a part of China’s territory. It makes clear Taiwan’s status as a non-sovereign entity. UNGA Resolution 2758 resolved once and for all politically, legally and procedurally the issue of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan, at the UN. The resolution also made clear that there can only be one seat representing China at the UN and precluded the possibility of “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan.”

Since the adoption of the resolution, the one-China principle has been observed by the UN and its specialized agencies on the Taiwan question. Taiwan is referred to as “Taiwan, province of China” in all UN’s official documents. It was clearly stated in the official legal opinions of the Office of Legal Affairs of the UN Secretariat that “the United Nations considers ‘Taiwan’ as a province of China with no separate status,” and the “‘authorities’ in ‘Taipei’ are not considered to... enjoy any form of government status.”

The Taiwan region’s participation in the activities of international organizations must and can only be handled in accordance with the one-China principle. The United Nations is an intergovernmental international organization composed of sovereign states. Taiwan, a province of China, has no basis, reason or right to join the UN or its relevant agencies. This is stipulated in the UN Charter and is the principle that all UN member states must follow and an obligation that they should fulfill.

As a major country and permanent member of the UN Security Council, the US is supposed to take the lead in observing the UNGA resolutions and abiding by international law and basic norms in international relations, but it does just the opposite. The US deliberately distorted UNGA’s Resolution 2758 and propagated the narrative of so-called “Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the UN system” to hollow out the one-China principle, embolden and support “Taiwan independence” separatist activities, and serve its pernicious aim of suppressing China. Such an attempt to turn back the wheel of history and ignore global opinion will only be resisted and opposed by the international force for justice and will not succeed.

UNGA Resolution 2758 brooks no challenge, and the one-China principle is unshakable. To play the “Taiwan card” is to drive oneself into the wall. Supporting Taiwan will inevitably backfire. We urge the US to stand on the side of the majority of countries in the world, stand on the right side of history, follow the solemn decision made by the UNGA, abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, act on the US leader’s commitment of not supporting “Taiwan independence,” “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan,” and stop stepping on China’s baseline and red line on the Taiwan question in any way.

CCTV: Philippine National Security Advisor Eduardo Año, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., and the Department of Foreign Affairs recently issued separate statements and denied the existence of any arrangements between China and the Philippines on the Ren’ai Jiao issue, including “new model” arrangement. What’s your comment?

Lin Jian: China has all along been committed to managing maritime disputes, including the Ren’ai Jiao issue, with the Philippines through dialogue and consultation. The “gentlemen’s agreement”, internal understandings and the agreed “new model” all reflect China’s effort and sincerity to that end. Let me once again outline the basic facts here.

First, at the end of 2021, after intensive communication and consultation, China and the Philippines reached the “gentlemen’s agreement.” During the first few months of the current Philippine administration, both sides continued to implement the “gentlemen’s agreement” until the Philippines stopped honoring it in February 2023.

Second, last September, the Chinese side invited the Envoy of the President to China for Special Concerns of the Philippines to Beijing to discuss how to properly manage the situation at Ren’ai Jiao, which resulted in an internal understanding. The understanding was approved by the Philippine leadership. One resupply mission was carried out within the realm of the understanding before it was abandoned by the Philippines.

Third, early this year, the Chinese side and the Philippine side agreed on a “new model” for resupply missions concerning Ren’ai Jiao after multiple rounds of discussions through the diplomatic channel and AFP WESCOM. The Philippine military has made repeated confirmation that the “new model” has been approved by all key officials in the Philippine chain of command, including the Secretary of National Defense and the National Security Advisor. On February 2, the Philippines carried out one resupply mission under this “new model” before abandoning it as well.

Whatever the Philippines says, it will not erase the fact that it did reach the “gentlemen’s agreement,” internal understandings and the “new model” with China. Let me stress that those understandings and arrangements are aimed to manage differences, prevent conflict and build trust so that the waters of Ren’ai Jiao can remain peaceful and stable. China urges the Philippines to adhere to the basic norms on international exchanges, respect facts, honor its commitments, stop infringement and provocations and take concrete steps to come back to the right path of properly handling differences with China through dialogue and consultation.

Rudaw Media Network: How do you see the improvement of relations between Kurdistan Region and Iran through the visit of Nechirvan Barzani, the President of Kurdistan Region, to Iran?

Lin Jian: Iraq and Iran are both important countries in the Middle East. China welcomes countries in the region, including Iraq and Iran, to develop friendly relations and jointly contribute to security, stability and development of the region.

China News Service: Solomon Islands Governor General David Vunagi announced on May 2 that former Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele won the prime minister vote of the parliament in a 31-18 count. What’s China’s comment?

Lin Jian: China congratulates former Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele on being elected as the Prime Minister of Solomon Islands. We believe under his leadership, Solomon Islands will continue to achieve new progress in socioeconomic development. Over the past five years since China and Solomon Islands established diplomatic ties, the bilateral relationship has maintained a sound momentum of growth with fruitful exchanges and cooperation in various fields that benefited the two countries and two peoples. The Chinese government attaches high importance to China-Solomon Islands relations and stands ready to work with the new government led by Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele to further elevate China-Solomon Islands comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era to a new level.

DPA: Germany’s Foreign Minister said last weekend that she did not rule out the possibility of the German frigate Baden-Württemberg crossing the Taiwan Strait during its mission starting from tomorrow. What is the Foreign Ministry’s comment?

Lin Jian: Let me stress that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. China will not waver in its resolve to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. China respects countries’ right to navigation in accordance with international law, but firmly opposes any country making provocations and threatening China’s sovereignty and security in the name of freedom of navigation. The Asia-Pacific is a pacesetter of global peace and development. We hope countries outside the region will do more things that are conducive to peace, stability and prosperity and join the effort to safeguard the development of the region, instead of making provocations and creating trouble for the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Reuters: Philippine President Marcos today described the use of water cannons in the South China Sea as weapons used in attacks, and said that the Philippines will not follow the Chinese coast guard down that road. What “weapons” does China have in defense of its territorial claims in the South China Sea then?

Lin Jian: If the Philippines truly wants to lower tensions in the South China Sea, they should immediately stop intruding the waters adjacent to China’s Nansha Qundao and Huangyan Dao, stop sending construction materials to the warship illegally “grounded” at Ren’ai Jiao and building permanent facilities, and stop illegal landing activities on relevant uninhabited islands and reefs. They also need to stop bringing countries into their scheme, flexing muscles, spreading disinformation and misleading the international community.

China Daily: The Commissioner of Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions of Canada issued the Initial Report on May 3, saying that “China currently stands out as the most persistent and sophisticated foreign interference threat to Canada.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asserted previously that China tried to interfere in the election but failed. The report echoed Trudeau’s assertions. What’s your comment?

Lin Jian: We’ve repeatedly stressed on China’s commitment to the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs. China has never and will never have any interest in interfering in Canada’s internal affairs. The so-called “China’s foreign interference” is nothing but a lie to serve political purposes.

China strongly deplores and opposes this so-called “Initial Report.” We reject its groundless accusations and vilification, and have lodged serious protests to Canada.

The so-called Report is riddled with speculative wording such as “possible”, “may” and “potential.” It says its arguments are mainly supported by “intelligence”, but adds that “intelligence is not proven fact” and provides no real evidence. Such ideologically driven reports are the product of some self-serving Canadian politicians, who deliberately seek to confuse and mislead the public with false accusations and self-contradictory allegations. This is extremely irresponsible.

Canada has long had a record of grossly interfering in China’s domestic affairs on issues concerning our core interests such as Taiwan, Xinjiang, Xizang, and Hong Kong. Canada is the one that actually needs to stop foreign interference activities.

China urges Canada to respect and face up to the facts, ditch its ideological bias and immediately stop groundless attacks and smears against China.

AFP: Thousands of troops from the Philippines and the United States are conducting annual military drills today involving land, sea and air maneuvers against hypothetical invasion of the Philippines. Given that this comes after weeks of increased tension in the region due to competing territorial claims in the South China Sea, how does China view the drills taking place today?

Lin Jian: China has repeatedly made its position clear on US-Philippines military cooperation. Let me stress again that no military drill should target or harm the interests of any third party, nor should it undermine the trust between countries and affect peace and stability in the region. Countries in the region are clear-eyed about who is stoking military confrontation and ratcheting up tensions in this part of the world.

Relevant country needs to know that the only effective way to protect one’s own security and keep the region peaceful and stable is to nurture good-neighborliness, return to dialogue and consultation and maintain strategic independence.

Reuters: The death toll from flooding in Kenya has risen to 228, according to Kenya’s interior ministry. Are there any casualties of Chinese nationals that you are aware of? How many and in what locations?

Lin Jian: China expresses sincere sympathies over the fatalities and devastation caused by recent flooding in Kenya. We are ready to help Kenya as much as we can with the relief and reconstruction efforts in light of the extent of the disaster and Kenya’s needs. We hope and believe that the people of Kenya will pull through this difficult time and rebuild their homeland soon. No Chinese deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

Shenzhen TV: It’s reported that the UN Special Rapporteur on unilateral coercive measures, Alena Douhan, will visit China soon. Do you have more to share on that?

Lin Jian: At the invitation of the Chinese side, the UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, Alena Douhan, will visit China from May 6 to 17. She will have exchanges with relevant government departments, companies, industry associations, social organizations and so on in China. China stands ready to have constructive engagement and cooperation on the basis of mutual respect with UN human rights mechanisms, including the special procedures of the Human Rights Council, to contribute to the healthy development of the global human rights cause.