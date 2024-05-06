President Xi Jinping Holds China-France-EU Trilateral Leaders’ Meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

On the morning of May 6 local time, President Xi Jinping attended, upon invitation, a trilateral meeting of China, France and the European Union (EU) with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

President Xi noted that China always views its relations with the EU from a strategic and long-term perspective. It regards Europe as an important dimension in its major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics and an important partner on its path toward Chinese modernization. It is hoped that China-France and China-EU relations would reinforce each other and thrive together. As the world enters a new period of turbulence and transformation, China and the EU, as two important forces, should continue to see each other as partners, stay committed to dialogue and cooperation, deepen strategic communication, enhance strategic mutual trust, build strategic consensus, carry out strategic coordination, work for steady and sound growth of China-EU ties, and continue making new contributions to world peace and development.

President Xi stressed that China-EU relations enjoy strong endogenous driving force and bright prospects of development. This relationship does not target any third party, nor should it be dependent on or dictated by any third party. It is hoped that the EU institutions will develop the right perception of China and adopt a positive China policy. The two sides should respect each other’s core interests and major concerns, safeguard the political foundation of their relations, and uphold the basic norms of international relations. The two sides should make good preparations for a new round of China-EU Summit and the high-level dialogues in the strategic, economic and trade, green, and digital fields, and foster a partnership on industrial and supply chains featuring stability and mutual trust. It is important to make good use of China’s visa-exemption policy for European countries and relevant arrangements to facilitate travel for foreign visitors, and encourage exchanges between the peoples and at the subnational level as well as cooperation on education and scientific research, in an effort to enhance popular support and public opinion for growing China-EU relations.

President Xi pointed out that China’s new energy industry has made real progress in open competition and represents advanced production capacity. It not only increases global supply and alleviates the pressure of global inflation, but also contributes significantly to global climate response and green transition. The so-called “problem of China’s overcapacity” does not exist either from the perspective of comparative advantage or in light of global demand. China-EU cooperation is in essence complementary and mutually beneficial. The two sides have extensive common interests and broad space for cooperation in green and digital transition. It is necessary that they properly address economic and trade frictions through dialogue and consultation, and accommodate each other’s legitimate concerns.

President Macron noted that this year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and China. Cooperation between the two sides has yielded many important outcomes. President Macron expressed his delight in holding the France-China-EU trilateral leaders’ meeting during President Xi’s third state visit to France. This is both a continuation of the previous France-China-EU trilateral meetings and also what is urgently needed to address the various international challenges. The world today faces major challenges, and the international situation is at a critical inflection point. Now more than ever, France and the EU need to strengthen cooperation with China, as this bears on the future of Europe. France hopes to enhance dialogue and cooperation with China, and strengthen mutual trust and friendship between France and China and also between the EU and China. The EU refuses the logic of decoupling. It welcomes investment and cooperation by Chinese companies in Europe. The EU hopes to step up cooperation with China and jointly safeguard the security and stability of value chains and supply chains in Europe. France wishes to work with China closely to address global challenges such as climate change and marine biodiversity.

President von der Leyen noted that the EU and China enjoy a sound relationship and will mark the 50th anniversary of their relations next year. Given China’s weight in global affairs, it is important that the EU maintains good relations with China. This will determine whether global challenges such as climate change and the Ukraine crisis can be better addressed. The EU wishes to work with China in the spirit of mutual respect, seek common ground despite differences, enhance mutual trust, avoid misunderstanding, jointly uphold the international order based on international law, and promote world peace, security and prosperity. The EU commends China for its efforts and progress made in green transition and development, acknowledges China’s legitimate right to develop, and wishes to continue candid dialogue with China and strengthen their cooperation.

On the Ukraine crisis, President Xi pointed out that China, France and the EU all wish to see an early ceasefire and return of peace in Europe, and support political settlement of the crisis. The three parties need to jointly oppose spillover and escalation of the fighting, create conditions for peace talks, safeguard international energy and food security, and keep industrial and supply chains stable. China did not create the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to it. All along, China has been working vigorously to facilitate talks for peace. China’s objective and just position and its constructive role have been widely recognized by the international community. China is ready to stay in communication with relevant parties.

On the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, President Xi stressed that the pressing task is to realize a comprehensive ceasefire as quickly as possible; the key priority is to ensure humanitarian assistance; and the fundamental way out is to implement the two-State solution. China supports Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations. China and the EU share many important commonalities on the question of Palestine. China is ready to work with the EU to support a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference to be held as quickly as possible to set a timetable and a roadmap for the two-State solution, and to promote comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question at an early date.

The three leaders are of the view that the trilateral meeting has increased mutual understanding, built consensus for cooperation, and identified ways to address problems. They expressed readiness to keep working together to promote sound and steady growth of China-EU relations.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi were present at the meeting.