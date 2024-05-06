Deputy Under Secretary Farrell Travels to Chicago to Promote U.S. Automation and Robotics Industry

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, May 6, 2024

WASHINGTON - Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Diane Farrell will travel to Chicago, Illinois, from May 7-8, 2024, to attend the Automate Show, the largest automation conference in the United States, where she will promote innovative U.S. automation and robotics solutions and underscore the importance of public-private partnerships in strengthening the global competitiveness of American industry.

On May 7, Deputy Under Secretary Farrell will meet with industry leaders and startup entrepreneurs to highlight a wide range of the International Trade Administration’s (ITA) programs and resources that support U.S. export opportunities in the automation and robotics industry. Deputy Under Secretary Farrell will also participate in a discussion moderated by the Association for Advanced Automation (A3) that will focus on export opportunities in Mexico and India made available to U.S. automation and robotics companies through a partnership between the ITA and A3. The discussion will be open to the press and will be live-streamed on May 7 at 5:30 p.m. ET via: A3’s LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

On May 8, Deputy Under Secretary Farrell will deliver remarks at the Automate 2024 Empowerment Forum: Women Leading Change session, where she will emphasize the importance of women’s economic empowerment for inclusive and equitable economic growth. Later, the Deputy Under Secretary will participate in a roundtable discussion at the University of Chicago where she will discuss regional challenges and opportunities for critical industries, including quantum computing. Participants will include U.S. Economic Development Administration Tech Hubs area industry partners and representatives from the State of Illinois Office of Trade and Investment and the Illinois District Export Council.

###

