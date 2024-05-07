LowTides Ocean Products Unveils Exclusive Artist Series Beach Chairs in Collaboration with Sara Fitz™
LowTides Ocean Products & Sara Fitz team up for new line of beach chairs. Stunning designs meet sustainability in this artist series, available May 10, 2024.
Sara Fitz's designs are deeply rooted in the coastal lifestyle, and seeing them come to life on such a unique canvas as LowTides' beach chairs is truly exciting.”RED BANK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting fusion of functionality and artistry, LowTides Ocean Products has announced the launch of a new artist series of beach chairs, created in collaboration with the Maine-based watercolor artist Sara Fitz and her self-titled lifestyle brand. The collection, which promises to blend the innovative design and sustainability ethos of LowTides with the quintessential New England charm of Sara Fitz's artwork, includes six pieces: four adult beach chairs and two child beach chairs, each adorned with one of four signature Sara Fitz patterns - Lobster, Crossed Oars, Whale, and Hermit Crabs.
— Miles O'Brien, COO/Co-Founder Sara Fitz
Miles O'Brien, COO and Co-Founder of Sara Fitz, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Partnering with LowTides Ocean Products represents a seamless extension of our brand's evolution of lifestyle collaborations. Sara Fitz's designs are deeply rooted in the coastal lifestyle, and seeing them come to life on such a unique canvas as LowTides' eco-friendly beach chairs is truly exciting. We believe this collection not only embodies the essence of our brand but also speaks to those who love the sea and are committed to protecting it."
Elizabeth Ackmann, Co-Founder of LowTides, also shared her thoughts on the artist series: "At LowTides, we are committed to style alongside sustainability. We design innovative products that our customers love while also caring for our oceans. Partnering with Sara Fitz has allowed us to offer our customers a line of beach chairs that are not just environmentally friendly but also beautifully adorned with art that reflects the spirit of the New England coast. We are thrilled to bring this collection to shores and continue our mission of making a positive impact on the environment."
The Sara Fitz x LowTides Artist Series is a testament to the power of creative collaboration in driving forward the message of ocean conservation through premium, durable beach chairs. The collection is available for a limited time on the LowTides Ocean Products website and through selected retailers on Friday May 10, 2024.
For more information about the Sara Fitz x LowTides beach chair collection, please visit www.lowtidesop.com.
About Sara Fitz: Sara Fitz is a lifestyle brand founded by Maine-based watercolor artist Sara Fitz. Known for its coastal-inspired designs, the brand offers a range of products from stationery to home decor, each piece infused with a love for the New England coastline. For more information visit www.sarafitz.com
About LowTides: Founded in 2019, LowTides is the brainchild of Jersey shore natives, Brenton Hutchinson and Elizabeth Ackmann, to preserve the beauty of the ocean for future generations. LowTides Ocean Products line of innovative beach chairs is built with modern features and ocean plastics. For more information, visit www.lowtidesop.com or visit @lowtidesocean on Instagram.
