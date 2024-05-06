Illinois Department of Labor On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program Recognizes National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction

ILLINOIS, May 6 - On-Site to take part in joint training at Obama Presidential site





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program (On-Site) will hold a joint training with the U.S. Department of Labor's (US DOL) Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Lakeside Alliance Joint Venture in recognition of the National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction





The Lakeside Alliance is a joint venture among Brown & Momen, Inc., Powers & Sons Construction Co., Safeway Construction Co., Turner Construction Co. and UJAMAA Construction Inc.





The joint training, which is not open to the public and will include approximately 350 workers, will take place on May 9 at the future site of the Obama Presidential Center.





The Bureau of Labor Statistics says, "fatalities caused by falls from elevation continue to be a leading cause of death for construction employees, accounting for 395 of the 1069 construction fatalities recorded in 2022."





"The vast majority of these deaths are preventable," said Industrial Hygiene Supervisor Mica Chunes. "Proper education and training about fall hazards can go a long way toward preventing fall injuries and fatalities."





Small- to medium-sized businesses in Illinois are encouraged to utilize the free and confidential services made available through the On-Site program, which provides safety and health advice to businesses committed to improving workplace safety and health.





The 21(d) On-Site Consultation Cooperative Agreement is funded by a federal grant, which constitutes ninety percent of the overall budget. Ten percent is financed by State funds.



