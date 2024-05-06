Illinois Conservation Foundation accepting nominations for 2024 Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, May 6 - The Illinois Conservation Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2024 Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame class.
Since 2002, the foundation has recognized individuals who have records of exemplary service in and commitments to improving conservation efforts and outdoor recreation opportunities in Illinois.
Some inductees touched the lives of thousands by promoting fishing, hunting, conservation and safety education. Others spearheaded efforts to preserve or enhance fish and wildlife habitat and protect and restore Illinois' lakes and rivers. Some inductees are national and international leaders in conservation or advocates for outdoor heritage traditions. All have led by personal example and serve as role models for future generations of conservationists and outdoor enthusiasts.
Selected nominees will be inducted into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame next spring at the annual Illinois Conservation Foundation Outdoor Hall of Fame Gala.
For more information, contact the Illinois Conservation Foundation at info@ilconservation.org or 217-785-2003. Additional information also may be found online. The foundation is an IRS 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation established in 1995 to support the programs of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
