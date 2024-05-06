Pet Grooming Products Market to See Stunning Growth: $5,488 Million with a CAGR of 4.5% From 2018 to 2025

Pet Grooming Products Market Overview, 2030

In terms of value, the pet shampoo & conditioner segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the market, registering a significant CAGR of 3.9% in terms of value.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Pet Grooming Products Market by Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025," The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenario, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario. In 2017, the U.S. pet grooming products market accounted for nearly 30% of the global market.

Rise in trend of nuclear families, rapid humanization of pets, and increased awareness about pet health drive the growth of the global pet grooming products industry. In addition, increase in ownership of pets in developing nations and rise in e-commerce sales offer opportunities for the market players. However, increase in concerns about allergies associated with pets is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Living with a pet aids in controlling stress and depression of an individual. Caring gestures such as stroking a cat or dog can lower blood pressure and make an individual feel calm. Thus, globally, more than half of the population owns at least one pet; dogs are the most popular pets followed by cats. Pet grooming refers to well-being and maintenance of health of animals. the global pet grooming products market is growing at a considerable rate, owing to increase in pet ownerships, rise in pet humanization, and surge in need for premiumization. Increased awareness for ethical treatment of animals and growth in humanization have improved the health and fitness of domesticated animals. Increase in pet population has led to rise in demand for pet grooming products and services. Moreover, Asia-Pacific and Latin America are projected to register a significant growth as compared to the saturated markets of Europe and North America, due to increase in adoption rate of pets, growth in disposable income, and shift in consumer trend, as consumers are moving from pet ownership to pet parenthood, treating their pets as family members.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, in the U.S., nearly 30% of the people with allergies suffer from allergic reactions to cats and dogs. Exposure of cat and dog allergens can lead to various reactions such as stuffy nose, swelling & itching of skin membranes, and inflamed eyes. Increase in prevalence of pet allergies among people constraints the adoption rate of pets, thus hampering the pet grooming products market growth.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment generated the highest revenue in 2017, as they offer one-stop shopping experience along with a broad product range. Conversely, online sale has witnessed the highest growth rate, as it offers a wide variety of products to pet owners, and is one of the convenient shopping methods.

North America pet grooming products market share is expected to account for the highest market share, owing to surge in adoption of specialized, advanced, and premium pet grooming products in the U.S. Moreover, increase in disposable income and rise in popularity of pet grooming products in emerging economies, such as China and India, are anticipated to boost the demand for pet grooming products in Asia-Pacific. In Brazil, the increased frequency of adopting pets can be seen due to the growth of middle-class population. This leads to increase in demand of pet care products and accessories, which in turn drives the growth of the market in this region.

The pet industry has witnessed a rapid growth due to humanization of pets in developed and developing regions.Pet owners are increasingly nursing their cats, dogs, birds, and other pets like family members, and therefore purchase of various pet supplies is more functionally driven, as health becomes an important priority. Products designed to cater to the health & hygiene needs of pet are encouraging owners to increase the annual expenditure in pet grooming products & services.

Key players profiled in the report include Ancol Pet Product Limited, Beaphar, Ferplast S.P.A., Johnsons Veterinary Products Ltd., PetEdge, Rolf C. Hagen Inc., Rosewood Pet Products, Ryans Pet Supplies, The Hartz Mountain Corporation, and Wahl Clipper Corporation.

