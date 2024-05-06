Submit Release
Bắc Ninh Industrial Parks attract nearly $1 billion in investment in first four months of 2024

VIETNAM, May 6 - HÀ NỘI — Bắc Ninh Industrial Parks attracted a total of US$997.1 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) capital and over VNĐ3.6 trillion in domestic capital in the first four months of this year.

According to the Bắc Ninh Province's Industrial Park Management Board, during this period, Bắc Ninh Province approved new investment registrations for 45 projects with a combined registered investment capital of $488 million. Additionally, capital adjustments were granted to 44 projects, resulting in an increased capital adjustment of $409.1 million. However, 12 FDI projects with a total registered investment capital of $18.68 million were terminated.

In April alone, Bắc Ninh Province approved new investment registrations for 12 investment projects and allowed capital adjustments to 13 projects, with total new and adjusted capital of over $142.7 million.

In the first four months of 2024, Bắc Ninh Province witnessed 436 businesses resuming operations, reflecting a growth of 28.99 per cent. Additionally, 1,092 businesses registered temporary suspensions, indicating a rise of 25.09 per cent. Moreover, 167 enterprises undertook voluntary dissolution procedures, and 111 businesses changed their type of operation.

As of now, Bắc Ninh Province is home to 23,165 enterprises with a total registered capital exceeding VNĐ403.9 trillion. Among them, 18,423 businesses are currently operating with a combined charter capital of over VNĐ367.1 trillion, averaging to approximately VNĐ19.93 billion per enterprise. — VNS

