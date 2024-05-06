Saskatchewan Connects Internationally at Global Summit for Food, Fuel, Fertilizer

CANADA, May 6 - Released on May 6, 2024

Summit Draws International Audience to the Province

Today, Premier Scott Moe spoke at the second-annual Food, Fuel, Fertilizer Global Summit, hosted by the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce. The summit, which takes place May 6 and 7 in Regina, brings together business leaders and international stakeholders interested in Saskatchewan’s sustainable resource production.

“This year’s event is an important opportunity for Saskatchewan businesses to connect, collaborate and meet with new potential partners from across the country and around the world,” Premier Scott Moe said. “It is wonderful to host world-class speakers and offer a unique opportunity to share Saskatchewan’s story on a global stage from right here at home.”

The summit will showcase the province’s reputation of being on the forefront of sustainable innovations in the agriculture, energy and mining industries.

“We are pleased to be hosting distinguished leaders such as Premier Moe, the Right Honourable Stephen Harper, Former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall, the Honourable David Wilkins, Former US Ambassador to Canada and many esteemed business leaders from across Canada and around the world," Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce CEO Prabha Ramaswamy said. "The Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce welcomes this opportunity to play a role in positioning our province as a compelling investment destination and a hub for global brands seeking to contribute to a sustainable and thriving ecosystem.”

This year’s event features prominent Saskatchewan leaders across many industries, including mining, energy, research and development and agri-value. One event of note is a Fireside Chat with Tim Gitzel, President and CEO of Cameco, moderated by Premier Moe.

“Cameco’s vision is to energize a clean-air world”, said Gitzel. “Our global customers depend on us for a stable supply of uranium fuel to produce carbon-free nuclear power. We are proud to be headquartered in Saskatchewan, home to the world’s richest uranium deposits and a politically stable jurisdiction where global customers want to do business.”

Other speakers include Bruce Bodine, President and CEO of The Mosaic Company, Hussein Allidina, Managing Director, Head of Commodities of TD Asset Management, Murad Al-Katib, President and CEO of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, and many more.

“Fertilizer is essential to global food security, and how and where we make it matters,” Mosaic’s CEO & President Bruce Bodine said. “This event brings together experts, leaders and elected officials to discuss how to keep Saskatchewan’s potash industry competitive and productive so we can deliver even more of the world’s most sustainable potash to farmers around the globe.”

Attendees for the conference are expected to arrive from countries all across the globe, including the United Kingdom, Ghana, Guatemala, Jordan, Kenya, Tanzania and the United States. Over the two-day conference, speakers will be leading discussions, fireside chats and panels that highlight their diverse expertise.

The Government of Saskatchewan recently unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth — Saskatchewan’s Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy combined with Saskatchewan’s trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential markets and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

For more information visit www.InvestSK.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: