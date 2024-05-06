Submit Release
Losses of Public Money for 2023-24 Fourth Quarter

CANADA, May 6 - Released on May 6, 2024

The report on losses of public money within Saskatchewan health organizations has been tabled with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The Ministry of Health reports losses by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Athabasca Health Authority (AHA), and Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA) in keeping with similar reporting of losses within ministries and Crown agencies.

One confirmed reportable loss was reported by the SHA to the Ministry of Health in the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year (from January 1 to March 31, 2024):

  • Funds from an online purchase made by an SHA employee with an SHA corporate credit card were diverted by an external party, resulting in a loss of $1,113. The purchase made by the SHA employee was determined to be legitimate and the employee is not responsible for this loss. 

See the attached report, or visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/government-structure/ministries/health/other-reports/public-losses

For more information, contact: 

Media Desk 
Health
Regina
Phone: 306-787-4083
media@health.gov.sk.ca

