The surge in liver disease therapeutics demand stems mainly from a growing population afflicted with liver ailments, elevated alcohol intake, and unhealthy dietary patterns, among other factors. Additionally, the liver disease therapeutics market is poised for expansion due to numerous ongoing research endeavors, alliances among healthcare entities, researchers, and industry stakeholders, as well as strategic collaborations.

New York, USA, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Liver Disease Therapeutics Market to Grow Rapidly by 2030, Examines DelveInsight | Key Players in the Market - AbbVie, GSK, F.Hoffmann-La Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott, Gilead Sciences, Astellas Pharma

DelveInsight’s Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading liver disease therapeutics companies’ market shares, challenges, liver disease therapeutics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market liver disease therapeutics companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global liver disease therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Notable liver disease therapeutics companies such as AbbVie Inc., GSK, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, GSK plc, and several others, are currently operating in the liver disease therapeutics market.

On March 14, 2024, the FDA greenlit Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' REZDIFFRA (resmetirom) for treating NASH, in cases of moderate to severe liver scarring, or fibrosis, at stages F2 and F3.

the FDA greenlit Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ REZDIFFRA (resmetirom) for treating NASH, in cases of moderate to severe liver scarring, or fibrosis, at stages F2 and F3. In January 2024, Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd. and Ribocure Pharmaceuticals AB (Ribo) announced a collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop novel treatments for nonalcoholic or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (NASH/MASH).

In March 2023, PathAI announced its partnership with GSK on HORIZON, a randomized Phase 2b non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) clinical trial (NCT05583344). The trial will measure improvements in liver histology with GSK4532990 compared with placebo in participants with NASH and advanced fibrosis. PathAI's role will be to generate, digitize, and analyze liver biopsy slides for central pathologist evaluation in addition to AI-powered histologic evaluation using PathAI's AI-based Measurement of NASH Histology (AIM-NASH) tool. AIM-NASH metrics will be included as exploratory endpoints in this study.

announced its partnership with GSK on HORIZON, a randomized Phase 2b non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) clinical trial (NCT05583344). The trial will measure improvements in liver histology with GSK4532990 compared with placebo in participants with NASH and advanced fibrosis. PathAI's role will be to generate, digitize, and analyze liver biopsy slides for central pathologist evaluation in addition to AI-powered histologic evaluation using PathAI's AI-based Measurement of NASH Histology (AIM-NASH) tool. AIM-NASH metrics will be included as exploratory endpoints in this study. In March 2019, HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC, a privately held biotechnology company, announced an extension of its partnership with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to discover and develop additional novel therapeutics for liver diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

To read more about the latest highlights related to the liver disease therapeutics market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Report

Liver Disease Therapeutics Overview

Liver disease therapeutics encompasses a multifaceted approach aimed at treating various conditions affecting the liver's structure and function. From hepatitis to cirrhosis, the spectrum of liver diseases demands tailored interventions. Pharmacological treatments often target specific aspects of liver disease, such as antiviral medications for hepatitis or immunosuppressants for autoimmune liver disorders. Additionally, lifestyle modifications like dietary changes and abstaining from alcohol play pivotal roles in managing liver conditions. In severe cases, liver transplantation stands as the ultimate therapeutic option, offering a chance for those with end-stage liver disease to regain function and quality of life. The field of liver disease therapeutics continually evolves, integrating advances in pharmacology, surgery, and supportive care to enhance patient outcomes and mitigate the burden of liver-related morbidity and mortality.

Moreover, emerging therapies in liver disease are shedding new light on potential breakthroughs. With advancements in biotechnology, researchers explore innovative approaches like gene therapy and stem cell transplantation to address the underlying causes of liver diseases. Furthermore, the development of targeted molecular therapies aims to modulate specific pathways implicated in liver pathology, offering more precise and effective treatment options with potentially fewer side effects. Complementary to conventional treatments, alternative medicine practices such as herbal supplements and acupuncture are also being investigated for their potential therapeutic benefits in liver disease management. As our understanding of liver pathophysiology deepens and technology continues to advance, the landscape of liver disease therapeutics holds promise for more personalized and efficacious treatments, ultimately improving the prognosis and quality of life for patients worldwide.





Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Insights

In 2023, North America led the liver disease therapeutics market, mainly due to lifestyle changes like increased alcohol consumption and unhealthy eating habits, which have heightened the prevalence of liver diseases. This trend is expected to continue over the coming years as individuals become more conscious of their health and new treatments emerge to address unmet medical needs. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism in 2023, approximately 29.5 million people aged 12 and above in the United States, representing 10.5% of this demographic, suffered from Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in 2022. This included 17.4 million males (12.6%) and 12.2 million females (8.5%).

Additionally, about 753,000 adolescents aged 12 to 17 were diagnosed with AUD in the same year. Alongside these factors, the increased awareness of liver disease among US citizens, fueled by various governmental and non-governmental initiatives and programs, will further boost the market for liver disease therapeutics. For instance, initiatives like Think Liver Think Life™ by the American Liver Foundation aim to enhance understanding of liver disease risk, promote screening and care coordination, and provide support throughout the treatment journey. These efforts are anticipated to drive market growth in the region from 2024 to 2030.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the liver disease therapeutics market, get a snapshot of the Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Outlook

Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Dynamics

The liver disease therapeutics market is marked by a complex interplay of factors that shape its dynamics. As one of the most prevalent and challenging health conditions globally, liver diseases such as hepatitis, cirrhosis, and fatty liver disease necessitate a diverse array of therapeutic interventions. The liver disease therapeutics market is influenced by advancements in medical research, diagnostic technologies, and treatment modalities, driving innovation in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Moreover, lifestyle changes, including dietary habits and alcohol consumption patterns, play a significant role in the prevalence and management of liver diseases, contributing to the liver disease therapeutics market's fluctuating demands.

Emerging trends in precision medicine and personalized therapies are revolutionizing the liver disease therapeutics market dynamics. With a deeper understanding of the genetic, molecular, and environmental factors underlying liver diseases, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on targeted therapies tailored to individual patients. This shift towards precision medicine not only enhances treatment efficacy but also reduces adverse effects and healthcare costs. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and big data analytics enables more accurate diagnosis, patient stratification, and treatment optimization, driving the liver disease therapeutics market towards a more patient-centric approach.

However, despite advancements, challenges persist in the liver disease therapeutics market, including access to affordable treatments, disparities in healthcare delivery, and regulatory hurdles. Limited awareness about liver diseases, particularly in developing regions, poses a barrier to early diagnosis and treatment initiation, exacerbating disease burden and mortality rates. Moreover, the high cost of novel therapeutics and the stringent regulatory requirements for drug approval impede liver disease therapeutics market growth and innovation.

Addressing these challenges necessitates collaborative efforts among stakeholders, including healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, policymakers, and patient advocacy groups, to ensure equitable access to effective therapies and improve clinical outcomes in liver disease management.

Get a sneak peek at the liver disease therapeutics market dynamics @ Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Key Liver Disease Therapeutics Companies AbbVie Inc., GSK, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, GSK plc, among others

Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Assessment

Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Segmentation Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Treatment Type: Anti-viral Drugs, Targeted Therapy, Immunosuppressant Drugs, Immunoglobulin, Vaccines, and Others Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the liver disease therapeutics market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Liver Disease Therapeutics Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Layout 7 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 8 Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Company and Product Profiles 9 Project Approach 10 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the liver disease therapeutics market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Trends

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

