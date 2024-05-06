Chelsea Ryckis, President of Ethos Benefits, has been honored with the prestigious title of Advisor of the Year 2024
"The first conference I attended in this industry was the BenefitsPro Expo. I remember feeling this deep desire ignite within me to truly make a difference in this industry.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chelsea Ryckis, President of Ethos Benefits, has been honored with the prestigious title of Advisor of the Year 2024 at the BenefitsPro Expo, held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colorado. The announcement was made on Tuesday, April 30th, at 6pm.
Reflecting on this achievement, Chelsea Ryckis remarked, "The first conference I attended in this industry was the BenefitsPro Expo, and I recall sitting in the audience as they announced the winner for this award. I remember feeling this deep desire ignite within me to truly make a difference in this industry. Employers have been told a big lie for many years, that they can do nothing about their rising healthcare costs. The truth is, they absolutely can, and it's not as hard as carriers and brokers want them to believe. I am honored to be recognized for bringing this truth to employers and having the ability to impact thousands of American families with better healthcare at a much lower price."
The Advisor of the Year award is presented annually to the individual who demonstrates outstanding dedication and innovation in transforming employer healthcare by providing better benefits at more affordable prices. With over 60% of Americans relying on their employers to provide healthcare, the impact of Ryckis's work extends to hundreds of thousands of families across the nation.
This recognition not only signifies a personal achievement for Chelsea Ryckis but also serves as a testament to the commitment of Ethos Benefits to revolutionizing the healthcare industry. As a result of this honor, Ryckis anticipates increased thought leadership opportunities, acceptance to speak at conferences, new business opportunities, and the ability to attract high-quality talent to the organization.
The selection process for the Advisor of the Year award involved nominations followed by a thorough review of evidence submitted, including case studies, real impact stories, client testimonials, and employee reviews.
Looking ahead, Ethos Benefits plans to continue its expansion nationwide and will soon release a healthcare documentary produced by the organization. The documentary, which will be available on streaming platforms later this year, aims to further educate and empower individuals and organizations to navigate the complex landscape of healthcare.
For more information about Ethos Benefits and Chelsea Ryckis's achievements, please visit www.ethosbenefits.com
