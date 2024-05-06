PM suggests strengthening Việt Nam-Cambodia economic, transport cooperation

VIETNAM, May 6 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính welcomed Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun in Hà Nội on Monday, suggesting that the two countries increase delegation exchanges and cooperation in economic and transport infrastructure.

During his visit, the Cambodian leader is scheduled to attend the ceremony celebrating the 70th anniversary of Điện Biên Phủ Victory, which is considered a shared achievement of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia.

Việt Nam always appreciated the valuable support of Lao and Cambodian people in its revolutionary cause, said PM Chính.

He added that Việt Nam gave high priority to strengthening the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Cambodia based on solidarity and respect towards each other's interests.

The Prime Minister said that Việt Nam wished to cooperate closely with Cambodia and other countries in the Mekong River basin in the use, management, protection and sustainable river development on the basis of the Mekong River Delta Agreement and regulations of the Mekong River Commission.

PM Chính hoped that the Cambodian side would continue to pay attention and remove difficulties for people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia, including creating conditions for them to stabilise their lives, integrate into the country, and act as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

The PM also proposed the guest create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses investing and doing business in Cambodia.

PM Chính and Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun agreed that the Việt Nam - Cambodia relations had developed strongly in all fields in recent times, and the two sides had maintained high-level delegation exchanges at all levels.

Trade cooperation was a bright spot in bilateral relations with trade reaching nearly US$3 billion in turnover in the first three months of 2024, up 14 per cent over the same period last year.

The two sides vowed to continue to promote delegation exchanges and high-level contacts while coordinating to promote the effective implementation of reached agreements.

They also agreed to boost economic cooperation, especially in the border area, aiming to achieve higher trade turnover in the coming years. — VNS