[Latest] Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Size/Share Worth USD 32,783.2 Billion by 2033 at a 3.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 24,158.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 24,907.1 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 32,783.2 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Size, Trends and Insights By Drug Type (Antiemetics, Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents, Bisphosphonates, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factors, Opioids and Non-Opioids, Others), By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Leukemia, Lymphoma, Others), By Mode of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Topical, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Specialty Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" in its research database.

Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Cancer Incidence: The rising prevalence of cancer globally is a primary growth factor for the supportive care drugs market. As cancer rates continue to escalate, the demand for supportive care drugs to manage treatment-related side effects such as pain, nausea, and anemia is also increasing.

Advancements in Cancer Treatment: Technological advancements in cancer treatment modalities, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy, have led to improved survival rates. However, these treatments often result in debilitating side effects, driving the need for supportive care drugs to enhance patients’ quality of life during treatment.

Growing Aging Population: The aging population is more susceptible to cancer and its associated side effects. With a significant portion of the population aging worldwide, there is a corresponding increase in the demand for supportive care drugs to manage the symptoms and complications of cancer treatment in elderly patients.

Expanded Indications for Supportive Care Drugs: Supportive care drugs are increasingly being utilized beyond cancer treatment to manage symptoms in patients with other chronic diseases such as autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. This expansion of indications widens the market potential for supportive care drugs.

Regulatory Support and Guidelines: Regulatory agencies and healthcare organizations have developed guidelines and protocols emphasizing the importance of supportive care in cancer treatment. Compliance with these guidelines drives the adoption of supportive care drugs and promotes their integration into standard cancer care protocols.

Patient-Centric Care Approach: There is a growing focus on patient-centered care in oncology, with an emphasis on improving patients’ overall well-being and quality of life throughout their cancer journey. Supportive care drugs play a crucial role in achieving this goal by managing treatment-related symptoms and enhancing patients’ comfort and satisfaction during cancer treatment.

Increasing Awareness and Education: There is a growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the importance of supportive care drugs in mitigating treatment-related side effects and improving overall treatment outcomes. Educational initiatives and awareness campaigns aimed at both healthcare providers and patients contribute to the increased adoption and utilization of supportive care drugs.

Technological Innovations in Drug Development: Ongoing research and development efforts in the pharmaceutical industry are driving the development of novel supportive care drugs with improved efficacy, safety profiles, and modes of administration. Technological innovations such as targeted drug delivery systems, biologics, and combination therapies offer new opportunities to address unmet needs in supportive cancer care, fueling market growth and expansion.

Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, Novartis gained FDA approval for Pluvicto to treat adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have prostate-specific membrane antigen-positive tumors and have previously received androgen receptor pathway inhibitors and taxane-based chemotherapy.

In 2023, First Light Acquisition Group and Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. announced their merger to form a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Their focus is on developing oncolytic virotherapy using a stem cell-based cancer treatment delivery platform.

In 2022, Gilead and Dragonfly have announced a research collaboration to advance natural killer cell engagers in oncology. Gilead obtained a worldwide license from Dragonfly for their 5T4 targeting immunotherapy program DF7001 as part of the agreement.

Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Healthcare Services: The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in healthcare services, including cancer treatment centers and clinics, resulting in delays or interruptions in the administration of supportive care drugs to cancer patients.

Reduced Patient Visits: Fear of contracting the virus and restrictions on non-urgent medical visits led to a decline in patient visits to healthcare facilities, affecting the prescription and uptake of supportive care drugs among cancer patients.

Resumption of Cancer Treatment Services: With the easing of restrictions and implementation of safety protocols, cancer treatment centers resumed operations, facilitating the administration of supportive care drugs to patients.

Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring: The adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies surged during the pandemic, enabling healthcare providers to remotely prescribe and monitor the usage of supportive care drugs, ensuring continuity of care for cancer patients.

Focus on Homecare Services: There is an increased focus on homecare services for cancer patients, including the delivery of supportive care drugs to patients’ homes, reducing the need for in-person visits to healthcare facilities.

Enhanced Patient Education and Support: Healthcare providers are offering enhanced patient education and support programs to empower cancer patients and caregivers in managing treatment-related symptoms and adhering to supportive care drug regimens.

Research and Development: Pharmaceutical companies are ramping up research and development efforts to innovate new supportive care drugs and delivery mechanisms, addressing emerging needs and challenges in the post-pandemic landscape.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market – Regional Analysis

The Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, a key trend in the Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market is the increasing adoption of targeted therapies and immunotherapy, driving demand for supportive care drugs to manage immune-related adverse events. Additionally, there’s a growing emphasis on personalized medicine, with the development of biomarker-driven supportive care interventions tailored to individual patient profiles.

Europe: In Europe, there’s a trend towards the integration of supportive care services into oncology care pathways, promoting multidisciplinary collaboration and patient-centered care. Furthermore, there’s a focus on expanding access to supportive care drugs through initiatives aimed at reducing healthcare disparities and improving affordability, enhancing patient outcomes and quality of life.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a surge in cancer incidence and increasing healthcare expenditure, driving market growth for supportive care drugs. Key trends include the adoption of innovative drug delivery technologies and the expansion of oncology-focused healthcare infrastructure to address the growing burden of cancer and improve access to supportive care interventions.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, there’s a focus on addressing healthcare infrastructure challenges and improving access to supportive care drugs in underserved areas. Key trends include the development of partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations, and government agencies to expand access to affordable supportive care interventions and enhance cancer care delivery.

Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Size, Trends and Insights By Drug Type (Antiemetics, Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents, Bisphosphonates, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factors, Opioids and Non-Opioids, Others), By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Leukemia, Lymphoma, Others), By Mode of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Topical, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Specialty Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market:

Amgen Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis International AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Others

The Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market is segmented as follows:

By Drug Type

Antiemetics

Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents

Bisphosphonates

Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factors

Opioids and Non-Opioids

Others

By Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Others

By Mode of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Topical

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Specialty Clinics

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Cancer Supportive Care Drugs market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Cancer Supportive Care Drugs market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Cancer Supportive Care Drugs market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Cancer Supportive Care Drugs industry.

Managers in the Cancer Supportive Care Drugs sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Cancer Supportive Care Drugs market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Cancer Supportive Care Drugs products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

