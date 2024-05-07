Lawyerly LLP Announces Launch, Disrupting Traditional Law Firm Model With Affordable Access to Top Attorneys

Lawyerly LLP

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawyerly LLP, a new law firm founded by FabFitFun veteran Elliot Rozenberg announced its launch today. As a fully remote law firm resulting in greatly reduced overhead, Lawyerly provides companies of all sizes access to top lawyers at a fraction of the cost of traditional firms. Lawyerly is staffed by experienced attorneys with expertise across multiple industries including entertainment and influencer marketing, e-commerce, tech, beauty, fashion fitness and more.

As a world traveler and digital nomad, Rozenberg founded Lawyerly as a result of his own work and personal experience. Having held positions at leading women’s subscription service FabFitfun, and as an adjunct Law professor at the University of Southern California, Rozenberg is also the founder of Eat my Critique, an online food & travel media company that reviews restaurants around the world and creates food related content on social media.

“After a decade building my legal career while also pursuing my passions of travel and food, I’ve gained an understanding of the importance of having an enriching life both professionally and personally,” Rozenberg said. “I knew that I could provide the same if not better level of service to clients regardless of geography, and believe that so many professionals have adopted the same philosophy. Compared to the traditional big law firm model that cements attorneys in their high-priced offices, we are able to provide our support at a lower cost to clients and still service them at the highest level.”

Lawyerly offers a disruptive and flexible “work from anywhere” opportunity that appeals to employees in a post-COVID environment - from working parents to digital nomads and beyond. As a result of its flexible model and lower overhead costs, Lawyerly attorneys earn a minimum of 75 percent of their billable hours, versus the traditional 30 percent at a larger corporate firm. That, in and of itself, has already enabled Lawyerly to attract and retain top talent with experience at leading firms and corporations.

While at FabFitFun, the company at the forefront of influencer marketing, Rozenberg oversaw all commercial transactions including major entertainment and influencer deals as well as all product and licensing deals with some of the biggest beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle brands, celebrities and influencers. He has worked on almost every aspect of product development including: ingredient sourcing; buying and selling wholesale, retail and direct to consumer; labeling; contracting with factories overseas and handling import logistics; and overseeing marketing and advertising claims.

“We feel so lucky to be able to lean on someone that really understands all angles of the influencer marketing industry and how to best protect our talent, while also being great to work with from the brand/agency side's perspective, “ said Lindsay Nead, founder/CEO of Parker Talent Management. “Elliot is the best of the best; he knows all the angles of talent management - whether it is a brand partnership, a book deal, a TV opportunity, etc. We really lean on him to help us navigate those complicated, larger contracts.”

In addition to Rozenberg’s experience, Lawyerly attorneys have worked at some of the country’s biggest law firms and have held in-house positions at CAA, Neiman Marcus, and more. They practice in a variety of areas including corporate law, privacy, entertainment, and commercial transactions. During his legal career, Rozenberg has been nominated for Best In House Lawyers in LA by LA Times Business Magazine (2023) and has spoken on Negotiation at various conferences and events including at the American Bar Association’s annual conference.

