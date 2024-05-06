Celebrate Nurse and Teacher Appreciation Week with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Texas style barbecue brand treats hardworking teachers and nurses from May 6th – May 12th

Dallas, TX, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will recognize hardworking teachers and nurses across the country with a barbecue treat in honor of Nurse Appreciation and Teacher Appreciation Week.

The folks at Dickeys are showing their admiration for teachers and nurses for their ongoing commitment to the education and health of their local communities. During Nurse and Teacher Appreciation Week, any nurse or teacher visiting a Dickeys restaurant will receive an iconic FREE Big Yellow Cup with their purchase of $10 or more. This special deal lasts from May 6th to May 12th and is only available in-store, with a valid employment ID.

“At Dickey’s we are extremely grateful for the opportunity to honor the men and women who work in the education and healthcare industries” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We look forward to recognizing them and having the chance to give back to these local heroes all week long.”

Barbecue fans can also support their local nurses by selecting to donate $1 to The Dickey Foundation, the charitable arm of the barbecue brand, in store, during check out.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

