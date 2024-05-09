NRMG TOLL-FREE SERVICES, INC TO SPIN-OFF 2 BUSINESSES

1-800-MY-VISION and 1-800-A NEW YOU NOW AVAILABLE FOR SALE: Acquisition of Premier Toll-Free Numbers Companies and Associated Assets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NRMG Toll Free Services, Inc, a leading provider of toll-free number services, today announced that the company will be spinning off 1-800-MY VISION and 1-800-A NEW YOU along with their associated assets.

According to the Company, it is extremely rare when premium numbers such as 1-800-MY VISION and 1-800-A NEW YOU become available for sale. Other than the 1-800-CONTACTS company selling to KKR (NYSE:KKR) in September 2020 for more than $3 Billion, this is the first time in over two decades that toll-free number assets of this caliber have come to market. They may be acquired individually or together.

Included in the sale, are the web domains (1800myvision.com and 1800anewyou.com), along with customers and related materials. These assets will be transferred into newly established entities (NEWCOs), ensuring clean and simple transactions. Currently, each of these numbers are directed to a single, regional customer, with existing contracts nearing completion.

Brand Your Business with 1-800-MY-VISION or 1-800-A NEW YOU

For years, it has been shown that memorable, brand-building toll-free 800 numbers are much easier to remember than other numbers. Premium toll-free 800 numbers help to maximize referrals while increasing advertising response rates. A prime toll-free number is prestigious and will make all the advertising your company does more effective, more memorable, and more profitable.

The Company is actively seeking offers and is prepared to engage in discussions with interested parties. Please contact the Company directly at Office@nrmg.com for more information and to schedule calls.

NRMG Toll-Free Services, Inc.

Kennedy Adair

1-833-FOR-NRMG

www.nrmg.com

Office@nrmg.com