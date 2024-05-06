Questex Announces the Call for Submissions for the 2024 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards

The call for submissions is open through June 20

NEW YORK, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Pharma today announces the call for submissions for the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, which honors the most compelling, influential and innovative pharma companies and their agencies. The awards program celebrates the innovators and leaders that are making a difference and meeting global health challenges.

The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Gala takes place on September 11 during the Annual Digital Pharma East Conference, September 9-12 in Philadelphia, PA. The call for submissions is open through June 20. Click here to enter.

The awards program categories include:

NEW: Agency of the Year

Agency of the Year Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media

DTC Branded Audio for Pharma and Life Sciences

Impiricus HCP Impact Award (free to enter)

Innovation Challenge

Medical Conference or Event Marketing

Multicultural Campaign

New Brand Launch

Online Video or Film

Pharma TV

Print for Consumer

Professional Marketing

Public Relations Campaign

Social Media for Consumer

Website for Consumer



The awards are based on creativity, strategy, audience impact, social good, innovation and effectiveness. The submissions will be reviewed and voted on by a hand selected panel of judges who are some of the most innovative thinkers in pharma marketing and advertising today. The judges will determine which companies beat regulation challenges and produced outstanding work.

The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards judges include:

Keith LaFerriere, Executive Creative Director, Real Chemistry

Lauren Arnold, Managing Director, MacDougall Advisors

Michele Baer, Executive Director - Head, US Pharma Communications, Boehringer Ingelheim

Vinoth Balasubramanian, Director, Customer Experience - Business Applications, Microsoft

Janet Barker-Evans, EVP, Chief Creative Officer, Abelson Taylor Group

Jieun Choe, CMO, Viz.ai

Carolyn Coyle, Executive Vice President of Client Engagement & Business Development, Inizio Evoke Comms

Andrew Goldberg, Executive Vice President and COO, Makovsky

Mahrou Kharazi, Head of Marketing, Philips Benelux

Megan McGrath, Managing Director, MacDougall Advisors

Kelly McNeil, Senior Vice President, Strategy, JPA Health

Ryan O'Grady, Partner, New York Health Social Media Lead, Finn Partners

Joe Shields, President & Co-founder, Health Accelerators, LLC



Sponsors of the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards include Health Union, Impiricus who will be presenting the HCP Impact Award, and IQVIA who will be presenting the Agency of the Year Award.

For sponsorship opportunities contact Angelique Alcover at aalcover@questex.com.

About Fierce Pharma

Biopharma is a fast-growing world where big ideas come along daily. Our readers rely on Fierce Pharma for the latest news, analysis and data on drugs and the companies that make them. Fierce Pharma covers the pharma waterfront, from late-stage drug development through the entire lifecycle—tracking regulatory approvals, payer negotiations, manufacturing, marketing, patent fights, government investigations and regulation, M&A deals and beyond. Our aim is to analyze the day's news, showing readers not only what they need to know, but why they need to know it. Beyond the daily, the Fierce Pharma team produces special reports that take stock of the industry’s products and finances, and shed new light on industry trends.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

