Jamf named winner in three categories of the Global InfoSec Awards during RSA 2024

Jamf wins Market Leader Zero Trust BYOD, Market Leader Mobile Device Security and Cutting Edge Mobile Endpoint Security awards in 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSA 2024

MINNEAPOLIS, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf, (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, is proud to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine’s (CDM) Global Infosec Awards in the following categories:



Market Leader Zero Trust BYOD

Market Leader Mobile Device Security

Cutting Edge Mobile Endpoint Security



These accolades are a testament to Jamf‘s dedication to bridging the gap between what Apple provides and what enterprises require, providing a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure and consumer simple while protecting personal privacy.

The Jamf platform, awarded for its excellence in the Zero Trust BYOD category, enables IT teams to achieve Trusted Access (Jamf’s vision for a zero trust experience) by ensuring only authorized users on enrolled devices, that are secure and compliant can access sensitive data. End user privacy is preserved and policy controls are applied only to work applications, making the solution ideal for BYOD.

“A successful bring-your-own-device program relies on balancing privacy and security without sacrificing device usability or violating trust,” said Jamf CIO Linh Lam. “Where Jamf’s platform stands out is its recognition that end users need peace of mind that their employers are only accessing what’s absolutely necessary, while knowing they can use their devices without compromising their company’s security. Granting that trust to both parties is what Jamf does best.”

Jamf Protect, recognized specifically in the Mobile Device Security and Mobile Endpoint Security categories, is a powerful endpoint security solution designed for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android. It shields organizations from modern threats, including malware, phishing, ransomware, cryptojacking and sophisticated on-device attacks. Moreover, it offers detailed configuration vulnerability management and compliance reporting, as well as rich event streaming to support security operations use cases and SIEM integrations. With features like comprehensive endpoint protection, device controls, threat prevention, compliance and visibility, and content filtering, Jamf Protect offers an all-encompassing solution to keep mobile devices and data safe.

“A one-size-fits-all security tool doesn’t stand a chance in today’s modern workplace,” said Michael Covington, VP of Portfolio Strategy at Jamf. “We believe strongly in delivering purpose-built security solutions, with proven efficacy, that maintain a great end-user experience. Jamf Protect, and the talented team at Jamf Threat Labs, help to ensure that organizations around the globe can safely embrace mobile technologies for work.”

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Jamf is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Jamf was awarded among other winners, listed here and chosen by certified security professionals who recognized the companies’ unique, compelling value propositions and overall excellence.

Jamf will be on-site this week at RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco, CA. Stop by booth #1945 for demos of these award-winning solutions, booth presentations and more.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Jamf Media Contact:

Liarna La Porta | media@jamf.com

Jamf Investor Contact:

Jennifer Gaumond | ir@jamf.com

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

Email: marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com