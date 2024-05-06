Manchin: Administration’s Final 30D EV Tax Credit Rule Endorses ‘Made in China’

May 03, 2024

Charleston, WV — Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the following statement on the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s final rule implementing the Inflation Reduction Act’s 30D Clean Vehicle Credit.

“The United States, the birthplace of the assembly line that revolutionized the automotive industry, has been the world leader in cutting-edge car manufacturing and technology for generations. But with this final rule for the consumer credit, their creation of loopholes in the commercial vehicle credit, and their EPA tailpipe rules, the Administration is effectively endorsing ‘Made in China.'

“The Administration has made clear from Day 1 of implementing the consumer electric vehicle tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act that they will break the law in pursuit of their goal to flood the market with electric vehicles as quickly as possible. For example, the law sets clear thresholds for sourcing the critical minerals and components necessary for EV batteries domestically and from our free trade partners which the Treasury has cut in half until 2027. It also prohibits vehicles containing materials sourced from foreign adversaries including China, Russia, Iran or North Korea from being eligible for the tax credit after 2024, but now Treasury has provided a long-term pathway for these countries to remain in our supply chains. It’s outrageous and illegal.

“The entire point of the Inflation Reduction Act was to provide American businesses the incentives they need to bring our energy and manufacturing supply chains back to the U.S., reduce our dependence on foreign adversaries and create good-paying American jobs. Instead of embracing those opportunities to benefit our country, the Administration is so desperate for Chinese EV components that they are blatantly breaking the law by implementing a bill that they did not pass and ignoring what Congress agreed upon at the expense of American workers and taxpayers, and the consequences are jeopardizing our energy and national security and pulling us further into debt. For these reasons, I will lead a Congressional Review Act resolution of disapproval and will support any entity that has been negatively impacted by the illegal implementation of the law to restore the goal of domestic opportunity and security,” said Chairman Manchin.

Timeline of Senator Manchin’s Work to Pressure the Administration to Implement the Inflation Reduction Act’s 30D Credit as Written: