The Public Relations Society of America Announces New Greater Worcester Chapter

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) is excited to announce the creation of a Greater Worcester Chapter that will cater to Central and Western Mass.

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) is excited to announce the creation of a Greater Worcester Chapter that will cater to Central and Western Mass., to build networking opportunities and professional development opportunities in this region of the state.

“PRSA is thrilled to extend a warm welcome to the Greater Worcester Chapter as the newest addition to our distinguished roster of over 100 professional chapters,” shares PRSA CEO Linda Thomas Brooks. “With nearly two dozen dedicated members already on board, we’re eager to collaborate and serve the vibrant community in ‘The Heart of the Commonwealth.’”

Lauren Howe, principal and owner of Leominster-based empHowered PR, has been selected to lead the Greater Worcester chapter as its first president. “The value of a PRSA membership exists in the networking, programs and educational opportunities for professionals to grow their knowledge and hone their skills,” says Howe. “As past Chair of the PRSA Independent Practitioner’s Alliance, I am honored to bring my experience in that role as the first president of the PRSA Greater Worcester Chapter and look forward to working with the board as we welcome members and grow our chapter together.”

Central Massachusetts public relations consultant and educator Joe Klimavich, APR, initiated the recertification of the Greater Worcester chapter in April, 2023, and successfully steered the project to approval by the national board.

“Public relations plays a vital role in shaping and communicating the narrative of a community. The positive momentum in Worcester right now makes this an opportune time to reintroduce the local PRSA chapter,” he explains.

The Chapter will hold its first summer outing/kick off event on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at Polar Park in Worcester.

Attendees can meet board and fellow chapter members, learn about additional programming, enjoy dinner in the Triple Decker Garden and watch the WooSox face off against the Rochester Red Wings at 6:45 p.m.

The financial support of the PRSA Boston Chapter and the Worcester Communicators Club helped to make the Greater Worcester Chapter a reality.

For more information or to join visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

Board members:

President: Lauren Howe, Principal + Owner, empHowered PR

President-Elect: Kristine Maloney, Vice President, TVP Communications

Vice President: Cristal Steuer, APR, Executive Director of Strategy & Placement, TVP Communications

Secretary: Lorraine U. Martinelle, HR Communication Specialist, UMass Chan Medical School

Treasurer: Lisa Condit, VP Communication, The Hanover Theatre

At-Large Trustees:

Bridget Campolettano, Director of Communications, Amherst College

