Increased Reward* MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting of a 3-Year-Old in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch Major Case Squad are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Friday, May 3, 2024, at approximately 9:10 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. A short time later, a 3-year-old female was located at a nearby fire station in the 2400 block of Irving Street, Southeast, suffering from a gunshot wound. MPD Officers and members of DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services rendered aid to the child until she was airlifted by United States Park Police to a local hospital. Despite all life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.

The detective’s preliminary investigation revealed the child was inside of a vehicle in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast at the time of the shooting.

The victim has been identified as 3-year-old Ty’ah Settles, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with the Metropolitan Police Department, an additional $10,000 has been offered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and an additional $15,000 has been offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, bringing the total possible reward amount up to $50,000. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24066669