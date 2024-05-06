Atlanta, Georgia - The Department of Community Supervision (DCS) has been awarded the Governor's Award from the 2023-2024 Campaign for the Georgia State Charitable Contributions Program (GASCCP). The GASCCP program allows Georgia state and University System employees the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those in need by contributing to a multitude of charities through the convenience of payroll deduction or one-time gifts.

Shari Chambers, DCS Director of Special Projects and SCCP Coordinator, expresses that the dedication of DCS employees is truly inspiring. She emphasized that “our efforts each year is to unite around a common goal: to support the most vulnerable in our community.” She further stated that “working alongside these compassionate employees of DCS is truly an honor as we strive to make a real impact in the lives of others.”

At the core of its mission, DCS is dedicated to helping those in need and actively contributing to the communities served. Their commitment to selfless service is of utmost importance. To enable successful outcomes, it's essential that they stay closely connected to the unique needs and service gaps in each area served.

Commissioner Michael Nail expresses his gratitude to all DCS employees, saying, “DCS takes very seriously our mission to become a supportive part of the communities we serve. I am consistently in awe of the selfless acts of our DCS employees and this effort represents our department’s values of selfless service and teamwork.”

As the recipient of the Governor's Award from the 2023-2024 Campaign for the Georgia State Charitable Contributions Program (GASCCP), DCS employees contributed $8,969.19 for Georgia Charities in 2023 and has contributed over $100,000 in SCCP donations since inception in 2015.

