Prison Fellowship’s Statement After United States Senate Declares April 2024 as Second Chance Month

Washington, D.C., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families, released the following statement after the United States Senate declared April 2024 as Second Chance Month. The resolution was led by Senators Klobuchar (D-MN), Cramer (R-ND), Capito (R-WV) and Markey (D-MA).

“With this gesture, the U.S. Senate has recognized that people with a criminal record have great capacity to give back to their communities,” said Heather Rice-Minus, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “April’s celebration of Second Chances must be followed by action to remove excessive hurdles to employment, housing, healthcare and education so people can have the opportunity to reach their God-given potential.”

“This bipartisan action by the U.S. Senate signals that America truly is the land of opportunity, redemption and second chances,” said Kate Trammell, Prison Fellowship vice president of legal and advocacy. “Still, there is work to be done to unlock second chances for the approximately 70 million Americans with a criminal record who wish to return and contribute to their communities.”

Prison Fellowship founded the movement to celebrate April as Second Chance Month in 2017.

The United States Senate’s Second Chance Month declaration follows presidential proclamations in 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021 as well as in the previous administration.

The United States Senate also passed Second Chance Month resolutions in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2017.

In 2024, 23 states and the District of Columbia joined Prison Fellowship and nearly 1,000 partners to proclaim April as Second Chance Month and highlight the barriers facing the 1 in 3 American adults with a criminal record.

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest Christian nonprofit equipping the Church to serve currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families, and to advocate for justice and human dignity both inside and outside of prison. With nearly 50 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.

