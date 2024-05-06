Tourism Calgary welcomes Alisha Reynolds as new CEO

Calgary, AB, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an intensive search and competitive selection process, Tourism Calgary welcomes Alisha Reynolds as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer. Reynolds will formally join Tourism Calgary on June 3, 2024, initiating the leadership transition from current CEO Cindy Ady, who announced her retirement late last year.

“We are thrilled to have one of the industry’s rising stars join Tourism Calgary as our new CEO,” said Mark Wilson, Chair of the Tourism Calgary Board of Directors. “In addition to an impressive resume, Alisha brings with her an infectious spirit that won the unanimous support of the board. With a wealth of tourism business and leadership experience, an appetite for innovation, and a strong vision, Alisha is poised to lead us into a new era of growth and possibility.”

The process of selecting a new CEO was meticulous and inclusive, led by the board and guided by input and insights from key stakeholders. The opportunity generated a significant amount of interest from across North America and beyond. Reynolds’ exceptional track record, natural talent and blue-sky thinking stood out among a field of exceptional candidates.

“I’m honoured and humbled by the opportunity to lead Calgary’s vibrant tourism industry during a monumental time of growth and opportunity,” said Alisha Reynolds, incoming CEO of Tourism Calgary. “Calgary has limitless possibilities—our world-class events, venues, and attractions create unforgettable experiences for visitors. Tourism is not just an economic engine; it’s a lifeline for countless businesses and a source of pride for every Calgarian. I am eager to lend my vision and energy to this dynamic landscape.”

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment for Tourism Calgary. Under Reynolds’ leadership, the organization will unveil and execute a visionary 10-year tourism strategy for Calgary’s visitor economy, identifying and actioning bold targets to support Alberta’s goal of reaching $25 billion in yearly visitor expenditures by 2035. Exciting projects like the BMO Centre expansion, the new Calgary Event Centre and Culture + Entertainment District, and the redevelopment of Arts Commons and Glenbow Museum will come to fruition. As Tourism Calgary’s CEO, Alisha will be tasked with building on this incredible runway of opportunity to rally industry partners, harness the city’s welcoming spirit, and drive the visitor economy to new heights.

Reynolds comes to Tourism Calgary from her role as Vice President, Development (North America) for Northland Restaurant Group. For the past seven years, she has worked for Northland Properties Corporation (Canada’s largest, family-owned hospitality company), in a variety of progressive leadership roles. At one point, as Vice President of Sandman Hotel Group, she was responsible for a portfolio of 23 hotels in Western Canada, and a team of more than 1,000 people. Most recently, she has led the real estate and development team for brands including Moxies, Denny’s, Chop Steakhouse and Shark Club. Reynolds has also worked as a corporate lawyer at two international law firms in Calgary and held leadership roles in a range of service industries, including hospitality (resorts, golf clubs, restaurants and hotels), finance (banking) and professional services (law firms).

She holds Bachelor of Commerce and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of Saskatchewan, a Certificate in Hotel Real Estate Investments and Asset Management from Cornell University, and a Master of Business Administration from Queen's University. She lives in Calgary with her husband and three young children.

Reynolds will be spending time with Cindy Ady through June to ensure a smooth transition. Tourism Calgary extends its deepest gratitude to Cindy for her incredible leadership and contributions over the last decade, and warmly welcomes Alisha to the family.

About Tourism Calgary

Tourism Calgary is the official destination management organization for Calgary's tourism industry. For more than 60 years, the organization’s primary purpose has been to promote Calgary and area as the destination of choice. With a vision of making Calgary the ultimate host city, Tourism Calgary markets the city locally, nationally, and internationally and advocates for its ongoing development as a destination. The organization hosts and attracts visitors, conventions and events, and activates the city by fostering the growth of shareable, memorable experiences. In 2023, Calgary saw an estimated 8.4 million visitors and a resulting visitor spend of $2.9 billion.

