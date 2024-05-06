NIST hosts meeting of O-RAN Alliance security experts

NIST's Wireless Networks Division, in collaboration with the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, hosted an interim meeting of the O-RAN Alliance's Security Working Group April 29 - May 2. The event brought together over 60 security experts from 4 continents to advance the security and resilience of emerging Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) technologies. Topics addressed during the meeting included: Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA), confidentiality and integrity protection on the Open Fronthaul, System Management, and Orchestration (SMO) security, RAN Intelligent Control (RIC) security, AI/ML security, and security testing for O-RAN. Hosting the meeting at NIST provided an opportunity to share information on broader NIST efforts in Advanced Communications, Cyber Security, and Artificial Intelligence that intersect with emerging 5G/6G standards.