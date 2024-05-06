Submit Release
Prepare yourself and your vehicle for driving in extreme heat conditions

PHOENIX – Summer is nearly here and with it comes heat that’s all too familiar to Arizonans. With temperatures rapidly rising and in recognition of Heat Awareness Week (May 6-10), the Arizona Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists to prepare themselves and their vehicles for driving in extreme heat. 

Whether you’re planning summer road trips or a daily commute, ADOT has safety tips for drivers and passengers as triple-digit temperatures settle in for summer. 

Your car becoming disabled or breaking down in extreme heat can be dangerous, especially if you’ll need to make repairs, like fixing a flat tire, which causes exertion. Before heading out, check the following things in your vehicle: 

  • Fill up your gas tank and try to keep it about three-quarters full.
  • Make sure your vehicle’s A/C is in good working order. 
  • Test your vehicle’s battery and ensure it is up to par and has enough fluid.
  • Top off coolant levels if needed.
  • Check your tire pressure to reduce the chances of a blowout.

Don’t forget to pack an emergency travel kit. Unexpected delays can occur, and it’s better to be safe than sorry. Be sure to pack:

  • Extra water
  • Healthy snacks
  • Fully charged cell phone and battery charger
  • First aid kit
  • Sun protection (sunscreen, wide-brimmed hat, etc.)
  • Prescription medication
  • Flashlight and batteries

Find more extreme heat driving tips at azdot.gov/severe-weather.

