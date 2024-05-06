Prepare yourself and your vehicle for driving in extreme heat conditions

PHOENIX – Summer is nearly here and with it comes heat that’s all too familiar to Arizonans. With temperatures rapidly rising and in recognition of Heat Awareness Week (May 6-10), the Arizona Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists to prepare themselves and their vehicles for driving in extreme heat.

Whether you’re planning summer road trips or a daily commute, ADOT has safety tips for drivers and passengers as triple-digit temperatures settle in for summer.

Your car becoming disabled or breaking down in extreme heat can be dangerous, especially if you’ll need to make repairs, like fixing a flat tire, which causes exertion. Before heading out, check the following things in your vehicle:

Fill up your gas tank and try to keep it about three-quarters full.

Make sure your vehicle’s A/C is in good working order.

Test your vehicle’s battery and ensure it is up to par and has enough fluid.

Top off coolant levels if needed.

Check your tire pressure to reduce the chances of a blowout.

Don’t forget to pack an emergency travel kit. Unexpected delays can occur, and it’s better to be safe than sorry. Be sure to pack:

Extra water

Healthy snacks

Fully charged cell phone and battery charger

First aid kit

Sun protection (sunscreen, wide-brimmed hat, etc.)

Prescription medication

Flashlight and batteries

Find more extreme heat driving tips at azdot.gov/severe-weather.